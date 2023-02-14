Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
KYW News Radio

Medical Report: Experts recommend kids, teens play several sports rather than focusing on one

By Dr Brian Mc Donough,

10 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Sports medicine experts think many coaches and parents could be making a big mistake in the way they advise young, developing athletes.

After the excitement of Super Bowl LVII, it might make sense to think the path to great athletic success is single-minded determination and a focus on a unified goal in one sport. This is quite true at the professional level, but for children and teenagers, sports medicine professionals suggest it could be a mistake to focus on one area.

According to a growing number of experts, cross-training in several sports is not only a good way to improve athletic skill but also better for the mental health of developing athletes.

For a young adult, competition should be used as a tool to improve conditioning and social skills. There’s a great temptation to think that a singular focus is the best path to success, but during a child’s growth and development, it can be detrimental.

