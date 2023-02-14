14 of the funniest Valentine's Day memes

It’s the most romantic time of the year – or at least that’s what the greetings cards and flower companies want you to believe – and Valentine’s Day is upon us once again.

While plenty of people actively avoid the day itself, couples around the world will be marking February 14 in their own individual ways.

It’s a significant time for many, but don’t worry if you’re not feeling loved up this year.

Social media is always good over the Valentine's Day period, as people come together to poke fun at the celebrations, enjoy “Galentine’s Day” with their friends and find the funny at every turn – some people were even looking forward to watching the Champions League more than a romantic date night.

These are the funniest Valentine’s Day reactions.



























































Valentine’s Day has become one of the most commercial days in the calendar, but its roots date back to almost 2000 years ago. As it turns out, the history of the romantic day are far more violent than people may realise.



St. Valentine of Terni was martyred in around 269 C.E. According to legend, the Roman physician and priest was beaten, stoned, and beheaded for the crimes of marrying Christian couples... and possibly attempting to convert Emperor Claudius II.

Valentine later became the patron saint of love, young people, and marriages – but also of plague, epilepsy, and beekeepers.

The day is loved and loathed in pretty equal measure these days, but there have been alternatives to the day emerge over recent times.

"Galentine's Day" was conceived as a way of celebrating friendship over romantic relationships, and originated with the 2010 Parks And Recreation episode of the same name.

