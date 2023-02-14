I’m pro-life, and here’s a better approach for Christians on abortion | Letters

Anti-abortion protesters and patient escort volunteers gather outside of Bread and Roses Woman's Health Center in Clearwater on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

The Christian thing to do

It is interesting that the 14th Amendment to our Constitution was used as the basis for what this staunchly pro-life believer in Christ sees as two of the worst Supreme Court decisions ever. That amendment supported a 7-1 decision basically making segregation legal in the Plessy v. Ferguson case of 1896, and a 7-2 decision in Roe v. Wade basically legalizing abortion as a right to privacy in 1973. Both of those decisions were later changed decades later. This article shows, at least to this heart, that the equivalent of beating one’s head with a Bible does little if anything to influence one’s decision to have an abortion. They should protest peacefully — pray privately as instructed in that same Bible, yes. But shouting at women and escorts does nothing but add tinder to that described box. As a pro-lifer, I feel that the accepted term “health care” seems to apply only to the mother and not the life she is terminating. But to verbally assault those exercising that legal “right” here in Florida does nothing to represent the Christian side of the issue.

Kenn Sidorewich, Oldsmar

I’ve got the receipts

DeSantis wants Hillsborough to refund sales taxes. How would that work? | Feb. 13

This article poses the rhetorical question: Who keeps receipts? I do. I kept all my receipts. I know how much to the penny just how much money was illegally taken from me. I believe that for the Hillsborough County Commission to suggest to illegally commandeer that money to spend is just theft. Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing the right thing by trying to return the illegally taken money back to those who paid it. That money belongs to them.

James Wisner, Tampa

What about others’ safety?

DeSantis wanted cover | Feb. 11

Responding to questions about why Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned guns at events where he speaks, including an election-night event in Tampa, “a spokesperson for the governor’s political team, said, ‘We follow the guidance of the FDLE and local law enforcement to keep the governor and his family safe during events.’” If only the governor had as much concern for the rest of us and our families as he does for his own and his family’s safety.

Robin Warren, St. Petersburg

Do as I say, not as I do

DeSantis wanted cover | Feb. 11

Gov. Ron DeSantis shows the height of hypocrisy. He supports a permitless concealed weapons carry bill that would require no training at all, but then he wants guns banned at an inaugural party. I guess what is good for the goose is not good for the gander.

Shelley Foster, Clearwater