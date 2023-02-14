"I’m moving on to my next chapter in my career here in Milwaukee" - Jae Crowder eager to restart stalled career

Jae Crowder is excited to turn the page on his career.

After missing most of the current season due to a rift with the management of the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder 's career got a new lease on life when he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the massive Kevin Durant trade. Now, with his feet firmly entrenched in Milwaukee, Crowder is relishing the fresh start.

"I’m moving on to my next chapter in my career here in Milwaukee, " said Crowder .

Things didn't work out in Phoenix

Crowder spent two seasons in the Valley and helped the Suns rise to the West's elite, especially in the 2020-2021 season when the team made it all the way to the NBA Finals only to fall to the Bucks. However, things turned sour between Crowder and the Suns after last season for reasons the former would rather keep between him and his former team.

"I just feel like it’s behind me now. We had some stuff happen internally that they asked me to keep inside, so I’m going to grant their wishes," said Crowder on Monday.

"Obviously, I’ve been working with these guys for a trade partner for months now. I think, give or take, they did exactly what they said they was gonna do. Took longer than what we all expected, but it got done."

Expressed gratitude

Despite what happened between him and the Suns, Crowder had nothing but gratitude for his former squad and wished them all the best—as they gun for an NBA title with a formidable crew led by Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

"I’m thankful for my time in Phoenix, I’m thankful for my teammates, I’m thankful for the organization embracing me the past two years – we had a great run, and we did some great things in Phoenix, and we turned their culture around. So I’m happy for those guys. I wish them luck moving forward."

Bucks fans, though, will have to wait some time to see Crowder in action as Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer announced that they would still evaluate him over the next 10 days to gauge his readiness after not playing all season.