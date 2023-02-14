GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks aim for the top of the East against the depleted Boston Celtics

An 11th straight win will be the target when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics.

It’s back to work for the Milwaukee Bucks as they face the Boston Celtics in a battle of heavyweights on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum.

Game preview

The Bucks went on a three-day break after winning ten straight games, the longest winning streak that they have had since the 2019-20 season.

Milwaukee has not lost since January 21st, when they bowed down to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 102-114. The Bucks have actually won 12 of their last 13 games in what has been a solid streak that enabled them to contend for the league’s best record.

A victory tonight could push the Bucks one step closer to the NBA-leading Celtics. Boston will come into the match leading the Eastern Conference standings with a 41-16 record, just one and a half games ahead of Milwaukee, which sports a 39-17 slate. The Celtics are also on a roll, as they have won their last four games.

The gigantic match-up will pit the league’s top scorers. Milwaukee main man Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA in scoring with an average of 32.4 points a game. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is sixth in scoring with 30.5 points a game.

The Celtics drew first blood in the two team’s three-game regular season series after pulling out a 139-118 victory on December 25th.

Injury report

Jae Crowder , the Bucks’ newest recruit, and Bobby Portis Jr . (knee) are listed out for the crucial match-up, while Antetokounmpo (knee) and Pat Connaughton (calf) are probable.

On the other side, the Celtics are coming in with numerous problems. Boston will also be missing key pieces, as Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (face), and Danilo Gallinari (ACL) will be unavailable.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is probable, while Tatum (illness) is doubtful. Also, Grant Williams (elbow) and Robert Williams III(ankle) are questionable.