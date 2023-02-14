Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
Bucks Zone

GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks aim for the top of the East against the depleted Boston Celtics

By Matthew Dugandzic,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oie0_0kmh4B0k00

An 11th straight win will be the target when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics.

It’s back to work for the Milwaukee Bucks as they face the Boston Celtics in a battle of heavyweights on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum.

Game preview

The Bucks went on a three-day break after winning ten straight games, the longest winning streak that they have had since the 2019-20 season.

Milwaukee has not lost since January 21st, when they bowed down to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 102-114. The Bucks have actually won 12 of their last 13 games in what has been a solid streak that enabled them to contend for the league’s best record.

A victory tonight could push the Bucks one step closer to the NBA-leading Celtics. Boston will come into the match leading the Eastern Conference standings with a 41-16 record, just one and a half games ahead of Milwaukee, which sports a 39-17 slate. The Celtics are also on a roll, as they have won their last four games.

The gigantic match-up will pit the league’s top scorers. Milwaukee main man Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA in scoring with an average of 32.4 points a game. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is sixth in scoring with 30.5 points a game.

The Celtics drew first blood in the two team’s three-game regular season series after pulling out a 139-118 victory on December 25th.

Injury report

Jae Crowder , the Bucks’ newest recruit, and Bobby Portis Jr . (knee) are listed out for the crucial match-up, while Antetokounmpo (knee) and Pat Connaughton (calf) are probable.

On the other side, the Celtics are coming in with numerous problems. Boston will also be missing key pieces, as Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (face), and Danilo Gallinari (ACL) will be unavailable.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is probable, while Tatum (illness) is doubtful. Also, Grant Williams (elbow) and Robert Williams III(ankle) are questionable.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“It was a hard but mature decision”- Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his decision to play just 20 seconds in the All-Star Game
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo relishes being with family during All-Star festivities
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis Jr. work out in Miami as they prepare to join Milwaukee Bucks lineup
Milwaukee, WI22 hours ago
"I have never seen anybody that just showed up and they gave you a championship. You have to earn it!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees the Milwaukee Bucks as a serious title contender
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
A Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach is being eyed for the Atlanta Hawks head coaching job opening
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks legend Marques Johnson shows off his hops at age 67
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy