Video Games on FanNation

Apex Legends Season 16 release time

By Ryan Woodrow,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8mc4_0kmh47Z500

Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry is less than 24 hours away, here's when it's expected to go live so you can get playing

Apex Legends Season 16 is just around the corner and all the excitement starts all over again. While this season doesn’t have a shiny new map or legend to entice you in, it’s still worth getting hyped over because of the major changes coming to gameplay. Classes are getting a rework, many weapons are being overhauled, and brand new Team Deathmatch mode is on its way, giving you a whole new way to play.

Still, the most important thing is to know exactly when you’ll be able to play, so we’ve put together a list of when this season is scheduled to go live in each time zone.

Apex Legends Season 16 launch time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcY3d_0kmh47Z500
Apex Legends Revelry is the 16th season since the game's launch.

EA / Respawn Entertainment

Just in case it wasn’t clear that the team at Respawn loves their fans, this update is dropping on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 , as a Valentine’s Day treat. While we haven’t got a definite time announced just yet, previous seasons have reliably launched at 10am PT almost every time, so it’s fair to assume this will be the case for Revelry too. Here’s what this means for your time zone:

  • 10am PT
  • 1pm ET
  • 6pm GMT
  • 7pm CET
  • 11:30pm IST
  • 3am JST on February 15, 2023

If you want a full look at what’s in store this season, check out our Apex Legends Season 16 patch notes for details.

