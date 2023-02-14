Girls Best of the Week: Bowling champions crowned in Marion area leagues

GALION ― A pair of Marion County girls bowlers earned championships over the weekend as did two teams.

Ridgedale's Aubrie Smith won the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Tournament at Galion's Victory Lanes after posting games of 253, 222 and 172 for a 647 series, 30 pins better than the 173-200-244 617 scored by Northmor's Kourtney Rinehart as the tourney runner-up.

River Valley's Alexis Manning took the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament at Galion's Victory Lanes, firing games of 170, 223 and 236 for a 629 series. MOAC runner-up was Pleasant's Ashlyn Peters with a 226-208-147 581.

Other local bowlers finishing in the top eight of the KMAC were Northmor's Emma Rinehart with a 170-181-150 501 for fourth and Cardington's Payton Goodman with a 156-177-144 477 for sixth.

Northmor won the KMAC tourney crown with a score of 3,208, beating East Knox with a 3,037, Cardington's 2,930, Fredericktown's 2,922, Ridgedale's 2844, Crestline's 2,623, Centerburg's 2,433 and Mount Gilead's 2,417.

Following the Rineharts for the Golden Knights were Emily Ball at 446, Taylor Cantrell at 435 and Audrey Hammond at 339. For Cardington, Miranda Kintz had a 448, Alexis Crone a 447 and Abby Raber a 432. Ridgedale's Sofia Daugherty shot 426, Faith Benzo 374, BriAnna Ramey 306 and Laylinn Gilbert 301. For Mount Gilead, Ashley Levings had a 371, Shey Irwin a 365, Sam Sellers a 359 and Jacey Snelling a 349.

River Valley won the MOAC Tournament with a 3,192, while Pleasant was second with a 3,023. Shelby was third at 2,993 and followed by Marion Harding's 2,861, Highland's 2,806 and Galion's 2,772.

Pleasant's Breahna Howard was fifth overall with a 164-177-152 493, and Harding's Kenzi Vaught was sixth with a 151-168-167 486.

Others from the area producing three-game series were Highland's Elyssa Reigles at 479, RV's Madisyn Schwartz at 476, RV's Laurie Ann Cox at 468, Harding's Hannah Mullennix at 458, Pleasant's Emily Seckel at 442, Highland's Shelby Michels at 411, Highland's Ryleigh Dewart at 392, RV's Kylie Pierce at 391, Highland's Jo Burson at 381, Harding's Trinity Ficklin at 378 and Highland's Paige Elswick at 359.

Here are some more highlights from around the area over the last week in high school girls winter sports:

∎ Pleasant's Jenna Hollenbaugh and Addison Gierhart advanced to the Division II district swim meet slated for Thursday at Ohio State's McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion. Hollenbaugh is seeded fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:19.71 and seeded third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.09, while Gierhart is 12th in the 500 freestyle in 5:47.41 and 19th in the 100 free in 59.6. Stephanie Foos also qualified in the 200 free in 2:19.21 for 25th, while the 200 medley relay is 15th in 2:10.04, and the 200 free relay is 11th in 1:53.71.

∎ River Valley's Karis Beineke qualified as an individual for the Division II district swim meet, being seeded 23rd in the 200 free in 2:18.25 and 28th in the 100 back in 1:12.22. Delaney Myers is 32nd in the 100 butterfly in 1:21.45. RV's 200 free relay is seeded 22nd in 1:59.93 and its 400 free relay is 22nd in 4:36.52.

∎ No Marion Harding swimmers advanced to the Division I district meet, while no one from Elgin or Mount Gilead moved on to the Division II district.

∎ River Valley basketball's Brooklyn Mosher scored 31 points and set the school record for single-game 3-pointers made with eight during a blowout win over Galion that clinched a piece of the MOAC title. She followed it up with 26 points in a non-league win over Mount Gilead where she reached 1,000 points for her career.

∎ North Union's Abbey Price had a pair of big nights for the Wildcats. First, in a 49-47 win over Olentangy, she had team highs of 17 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals as Audrey Benedict added 12 points. In a 45-12 victory over Elgin, Price produced 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Allison Price had four steals. No one for Elgin had more than five points, but Madison Hill came up with seven steals, and Taylor Schoen grabbed five rebounds.

∎ Cardington claimed a 51-49 win over Olentangy Berlin as Abigail Hardwick had 18 points, Genevieve Longsdorf 10 and Samantha Spires eight. In a 45-32 loss to Clear Fork, Spires led the Pirates with 12 points.

∎ Highland beat Cardington 38-34 as Kameron Stover had 14 points, Abby Jordan nine and Shelby Conley eight for the Scots. Spires scored seven for Cardington. Stover also posted 13 points in a 42-26 loss to Clear Fork.

∎ Northmor beat Galion 48-13 as Lauren Johnson had 14 points and six steals, Emily Zeger 12 rebounds, Emilee Jordan nine points and Madison Simpson eight points. In a 43-32 victory over Utica, Lauren Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds and Riley Johnson 10 points and four assists. Wynford beat the Golden Knights 44-25 as no one from Northmor scored more than six points. Jordan hauled in nine rebounds, and Riley Johnson added four steals.

∎ Highland's bowling team beat Centerburg 1,672-1,293. Reigles had a 201-163 364 and Dewart a 163-164 327.

∎ Montana Donahue shot a 348 series in a 2,319-2,266 loss to Graham.

