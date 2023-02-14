Open in App
Braselton, GA
WGAU

Off-duty firefighters rescue hit-and-run victim in Braselton

By WSB TV,

10 days ago
Two off-duty Gwinnett County firefighters were the first to help a 21-year-old who had just been hit by a hit-and-run driver in Braselton Friday morning.

Bryson Moore was still lying in the intersection of Spout Spring Rd. & Thompson Mill Rd. at around 5:45 a.m. when one firefighter first spotted him.

He stopped his car so that Moore wouldn’t be hit by anyone else.

“Normally, I don’t go to work that early,” Capt. Chris Bilik with the Gwinnett County Fire Department told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson .

But Bilik was just the person Moore needed.

“I positioned my vehicle in a way to stop traffic from being able to hit him,” he said. “And after that, I got out and called 911.”

Soon after that, Bilik said a co-worker showed up, also off-duty, to help tend to wounds and control traffic.

Moore is recovering now after being knocked unconscious with slight bleeding in his brain.

“It looked like he was thrown from one crosswalk to another,” his grandmother, Teri Harwell, said.

Moore’s family is thankful that he got the help he needed at the right time.

“It was such a perfect time for him to be crossing that intersection,” his aunt, Chrissy Burley, said. “We just can’t imagine how different this story would have gone without these men.”

The family has been handing out flyers with Bryson’s picture in the area in hopes of finding the driver.

They said they found a headlight from a silver Ford at the crash site.

They’re hoping that anyone with information can contact Braselton Police.

“This person should be caught,” Harwell said, “because next time the person might not be so lucky.”

