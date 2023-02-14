Open in App
Georgia State
WGAU

Wiedower introduces sports gambling legislation

By Tim Bryant,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jd0R5_0kmh2Kk100

State Representative Marcus Wiedower has introduced a bill that would legalize sports gambling in Georgia.

The measure pushed by the Republican from Oconee County has the support of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

“This legislation would legalize responsible sports betting in Georgia and generate additional revenue for education under the Georgia Lottery,” says Chamber vice president Marshall Guest. “We look forward to working with Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns, and the Georgia General Assembly to secure this huge win for education investment in our state.”

House Bill 380 would grant up to 16 licenses to companies running sports betting businesses.

Wiedower, whose House District includes much of Athens, is proposing that sports gambling in the state be overseen by the Georgia Lottery Commission. Lottery proceeds have, for more than thirty years, funded Pre-K programs and HOPE college scholarships in Georgia.

Comments / 0
