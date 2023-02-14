Candidates in special election face off in forum

The two candidates who are running in a special election faced off last night at the Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street.

Melissa Link was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for another term in last spring’s Athens-Clarke County Commission elections, while Kirrena Gallagher resigned her seat on the Clarke County School Board late last year.

The two will meet on March 21, with the winner filling the unexpired term of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker. Parker resigned last September.

Early voting begins on February 27.