Global Love Project colors St. Pete streets with colorful chalk positivity

Every Sunday morning in St. Pete, at the intersection of Central Avenue and 11th Street, the mood brightens right along with the sidewalks.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., artists and practitioners of positivity gather for the Global Love Project , coloring the pavement with chalky bursts of hope, of healing and of happiness.

Anyone is invited to create, leave a message or read a message.

Or maybe just rock out to the Mad Picks , the awesome house band of this uplifting movement.

The Global Love Project was started a year ago by St. Pete artist Justin Lucci.

Justin was going through a tough time and decided to manifest his own positivity by chalking one word on the city streets: "LOVE."

"That first week I came here, I did it by myself," he said. "There's now 30 to 40 people who come out here every weekend."