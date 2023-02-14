Stacey Solomon announces her newborn girl’s spring-inspired name

Stacey Solomon has revealed her newborn baby’s name, which she said has a special connection to her eldest daughter’s name.

Solomon and husband Joe Swash announced the birth of their third child together over the weekend.

The Loose Women star, 33, shared a photograph of the baby girl on Instagram on Monday (13 February) and wrote that her name is Belle.

“Our little Belle,” she said. “Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring spring with you into the world… And a little special connection to your Rose.

“To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always.”

Belle is also the name of the heroine in Disney’s 1991 Beauty and the Beast , which would make Solomon the second celebrity this year to name her child after a Disney character.

Former Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury recently welcomed their first child together and named her Bambi , after the main character in the 1942 animated film.

Fans initially thought that Solomon dropped hints she was naming her baby Pearl after she posted a craft-making video featuring pearl beads on a mobile for the baby’s room.

In a post on Saturday evening (11 February), the Sort Your Life Out presenter revealed that she had given birth to her fifth child, whom she said “literally flew into the world”.

“She’s here,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sisters ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

“Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever, we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

Solomon and Swash are also parents to three-year-old son Rex and one-year-old daughter Rose. She also has two sons from two previous relationships, 10-year-old Leighton and 14-year-old Zachary, while Swash has a teenage son, Harry, from a previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.