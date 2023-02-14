Sam Smith reportedly ‘furious’ ahead of Brits performance due to tech ‘malfunction’

Sam Smith was reportedly ‘furious’ ahead of their performance at the Brit Awards on Saturday night (11 February).

According to reports, their performance had to be delayed and was nearly abandoned entirely after technical issues caused problems on set.

Smith performed their song “Unholy” alongside collaborator Kim Petras at the O2 Arena.

The impressive show saw an array of dancers performing on cars in a garage set, including one that jolted up and down.

According to reports, this car was the root of the problem.

With the issues ongoing, Stormzy reportedly had his performance moved forward to cover the problems.

Brit Awards host, Mo Gilligan hinted at technical issues when he directed viewers to an archive performance of Adele from the previous year.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Smith was apparently worrying over the forthcoming performance’s fate.

“Sam’s performance might have appeared seamless but behind-the-scenes it was a nightmare,” a source told The Sun .

“The whole set was built and ready to go but then a ­malfunction meant it had to be pulled off.

“Stormzy was moved forward and Sam was told there was a possibility their performance might be pulled altogether.”

They added: “Sam was understandably furious and it was pretty tense backstage.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Smith and The Brits for comment.

According to reports, the stress pre-show meant Smith wanted to head home straight after the awards were over.

“Sam was pleased with how the performance went in the end but the stress beforehand took the shine off the night completely,” a different source told The Sun .

They continued: “What should have been a huge night for Sam ended up being pretty stressful and they made a quick exit from the ceremony and didn’t bother going to celebrate at any of the label parties.”

Smith and Petras recently made history after winning a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the ceremony last week.

They performed “Unholy” at the Grammys, too, sparking accusations that they were hosting a Satanic ritual by right-wing pundits in the US.