What time is Ferrari 2023 F1 car launch? SF-23 set to be unveiled at Maranello

After an offseason of change, Ferrari launch their car for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The Italian team will be hoping that the SF-23 allows Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to mount a title challenge after fading from a bright start in 2022.

Fred Vasseur has taken over as Ferrari team principal and general manager after Mattia Binotto resigned in December.

While the 2023 vehicle is likely to be similar to the car utilised last year, some key technical tweaks could tee up Leclerc and Sainz for more success.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Ferrari’s 2023 car launch?

Ferrari will launch the SF-23 car at their Maranello base on Tuesday 14 February at 10.25am GMT.

How can I watch it?

Ferrari will be live streaming their launch on YouTube from 10.25am, while viewers in the United Kingdom can also tune in on Sky Sports F1.

When are the other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?

Haas - Tuesday 31 January (Livery launch only)

Red Bull - Friday 3 February (New York)

Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)

Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)

AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)

Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)

McLaren - Monday 13 February

Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (Maranello)

Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)

Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)

When does the 2023 F1 season start?

The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 3-5 March in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The race will be on Sunday 5 March.

Pre-season testing takes place one week before, on 23-25 February, at the same circuit in Bahrain.