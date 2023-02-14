Elon Musk responds after Twitter users bombarded by his posts without asking

Elon Musk has committed to “make adjustments” after Twitter users were bombarded with his posts without asking.

In recent days, many Twitter users have complained that their feed has filled up with posts from Mr Musk. The posts appeared even on accounts that were not even following Mr Musk, and were often made up of replies to other users.

Some even said that the flurry of posts was such that there was not a single post in their feed that had not come from Twitter’s chief executive.

Mr Musk had initially joked about the problem, sharing an image making fun of the fact that his own posts were being forced onto users.

Hours later, he committed to making changes to fix the problem.

The increased number of posts from Mr Musk came after he said at the weekend that he had asked engineers to work on the visibility of his tweets. He said that Twitter had address a problem that meant 95 per cent of his tweets were “not getting delivered at all”, because of a service being overloaded.

Mr Musk did not give say whether that work was linked to the new problem of posts being inserted into people’s feeds. But the problems arose soon after, suggesting those changes may be related.

The updates came after a report claimed that Mr Musk had expressed concern about the reduction in engagement on his posts. The Twitter chief executive even fired an engineer who suggested that the lower interest in his tweets may be happening because people are less interested in him or view him less favourably, according to one report .

Mr Musk has not responded to that report, though he has posted a number of negative tweets in the time since.