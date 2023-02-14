Tonight's Forecast: Windy with scattered rain showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Scattered rain showers continue to fall over West Michigan tonight. Rain is expected to remain on-and-off through late Wednesday morning. In addition to the rain, winds will be strong. Sustained winds from the southwest and south will ramp up to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. A larger system is anticipated for Thursday, bringing freezing rain and snow. Freezing rain is likely to accumulate near I-94, with primarily snow showers along and towards the north of I-96. Accumulating snow between 1" to 3" will be possible between I-94 and I-96. For the region north of I-96, forecast models are trending toward 3" to 6" of snow accumulation. The exact amount is contingent on the track of the system itself, so stay tuned for updates. Colder air plunges in for Friday, delivering high temperatures back in the 20s. Sunshine returns for Saturday with high temperatures near 40 degrees. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with rain showers. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of West Michigan from 1 A.M. through 4 P.M. Wednesday. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds southeast/south at 25 to 35 mph gusting to 45/50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered light morning rain showers and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with freezing rain and snow showers. Highest snow accumulation north of I-96. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

