Mahoning County road closed

By Caitlynn Hall,
BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Western Reserve Road will be closed between Southern Boulevard and South Avenue on Tuesday.
It’s happening daily from 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
If you live or need to get to a business in that area, you will be able to.
This closure will run through April 28.
