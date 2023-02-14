Open in App
Mahoning County, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Mahoning County road closed

By Caitlynn Hall,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3IzB_0kmgqs4F00

BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Western Reserve Road will be closed between Southern Boulevard and South Avenue on Tuesday.

It’s happening daily from 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

EPA says contaminated soil was covered to rebuild rail line

If you live or need to get to a business in that area, you will be able to.

This closure will run through April 28.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Project to improve Route 224 in Boardman advancing
Boardman, OH12 hours ago
Road to reopen following sinkhole repair in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Business claims contaminated East Palestine soil is being dumped by its property
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norfolk Southern to dig up soil, replace tracks in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Rollover alters traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
FirstEnergy working to restore power in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Local fox owner reports another fox death after train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Norfolk warns of ‘fake’ orange flyers in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Norfolk Southern warns E. Palestine residents of potential scams
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Firefighter falls through floor at Warren fire
Warren, OH13 hours ago
Derailed train debris left 10 miles away from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Who else will appear in East Palestine this week?
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
ODNR: Approx. 38,200 fish dead in E. Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
Texas and Michigan getting toxic waste and contaminated soil from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH10 hours ago
Girard mayor’s new project inspired by popular theater
Girard, OH6 hours ago
Ohio EPA video explains water testing as well owners await results
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
‘Cowboy Dave’ aids East Palestine residents
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Suspect in fatal Warren arson will be brought back for court
Warren, OH13 hours ago
‘We need help,’ East Palestine business owner says of government
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
City of Sharon celebrates riverwalk reopening
Sharon, PA1 day ago
Ohio city councilman among six arrested for human trafficking
Eastlake, OH1 day ago
Youngstown police seek help in identifying robbery suspect
Youngstown, OH15 hours ago
Plea expected from man accused in Youngstown drug case
Youngstown, OH17 hours ago
Last audit of Norfolk Southern noted issues that ‘may raise’ risk of train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Mercy Health says symptoms reported from derailment give them pause
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Report: Warren home shot 20 times
Warren, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy