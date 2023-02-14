The Ohio train derailment is a mess for the US. The Twitter of China is reacting with glee.

On Tuesday, four of the top 20 "hot searches" on Weibo, the Twitter of China, featured videos or news blog articles about the derailment. And users are seizing the opportunity to sneer at the West again.
"The Chernobyl moment in the United States, but it's worse than Chernobyl. After all, they don't care about the lives of the people," one commenter wrote on the Communist Youth League Central Committee's page . The comment drew, without substantiation, a comparison between the Ohio incident and the 1986 nuclear disaster in modern-day Ukraine that's now considered one of history's greatest disasters.
Anti-America narratives often left to ferment on social media
Bloggers broadcasting anti-West remarks aren't necessarily true indicators of sentiment on the ground in China. However, they are part of a common narrative on the platform — one that wastes no chance to jeer at America as a dysfunctional, imperialist nation blinded by greed and steeped in hypocrisy.
The irony in some of the posts stands out. "Be sure to be prepared for turmoil and change in American society. After all, anything can happen in a country that can arrest journalists reporting this," wrote blogger MaVision of the train derailment.
