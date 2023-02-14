High school students surprised with first-year scholarship to Quincy College

QUINCY − Students who have participated in the Early College High Schoo l program in Quincy public schools will be able to continue their education at Quincy College in the fall without paying a penny for books or tuition.

Students, teachers and support staff of the Early College High School Pathway, which allows high school students to earn college credits by taking higher-level courses taught by high school instructors, gathered last week to celebrate the program's second year. There, the 72 enrolled high school seniors were awarded a one-year, full-tuition scholarship to Quincy College, to be paid for by the State Street Foundation.

"I always wanted to go to college but I didn't know how to get there," said student Cassidy Plante, who will graduate with 16 college credits and hopes to attend Quincy College's nursing program. "Now, I have a head start."

Quincy College started offering classes for college credit to low-income, special needs and English language learners in the city's high schools in July 2021 to help nontraditional students forge a path beyond graduation. Students in grades 10, 11 and 12 can enroll. In the fall of 2021, 149 students participated from all three grades, and that number rose to 204 for this year's program.

Mayor Thomas Koch, who attended last week's celebration, told the students of his own nontraditional path. He graduated from high school in 1981, and said he wasn't sure exactly what to do once his senior year was over. He took classes at Quincy College, but does not have a degree.

"Many, many years later, I'm the mayor of Quincy," he said. "Few have it quite figured out from the start, but this program can help you figure out what path to take, which is so important."

Meghan Giovannoni, associate vice president of student success and partnerships at Quincy College, said a dozen students took advantage of the scholarship opportunity last year.

"The focus of this program is to support students who may not be considering college in the immediate future for a variety of reasons − social, economic, they could be first-generation students or speak English as a second language," she said. "They get to visit campus, work directly with faculty, and it makes going to college kind of a natural extension for them."

State Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler praised the program as "a pathway for student dreams."

Plante said the program turned high school from a chore into an opportunity.

"It pushed my boundaries and helped me focus on what I wanted to do," Plante said. "I feel motivated and excited about school when I go."

