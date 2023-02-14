Open in App
Berwick, PA
WBRE

Student runner flown to hospital after being hit by bus in Berwick

By Tim Haberski,

10 days ago

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A member of the Berwick cross country team was flown to the hospital after being struck by a school bus at an intersection in Berwick Monday afternoon.

According to police, the 15-year-old female student was running as part of practice for the Berwick Area School District’s cross country team at the intersection of North Chestnut Street and Summerhill Avenue when she was struck by the bus around 3:00 p.m.

Police say the bus was in service and full of students at the time of the crash.

The student was flown to Geisinger Medical Center from Crispen Field due what police are calling “significant injuries” to her head and legs.

There is no word on the student’s condition at this time. Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

