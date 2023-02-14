Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
WBRE

Winner of record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot finally comes forward

By Marc SternfieldAddy Bink,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSlfe_0kmgZPU700

( KTLA ) – After more than three months, a winner has finally claimed the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, won by a single ticket sold in California.

On Monday, California Lottery officials teased a “big announcement” set for Tuesday.

“We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November,” California Lottery tweeted .

The lottery’s message indicates the winner is an individual rather than a group of individuals who pooled their funds. In accordance with California law, the name of the winner will be announced Tuesday.

Why California Mega Millions, Powerball prizes can be bigger than in other states

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, just east of Los Angeles. The owner, Joe Chahayed, has already received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot – with a cash value of $997.6 million – reached the world record-setting size in November after 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner (and a suspenseful drawing-night delay prompted by technical issues). Since drawings happen on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, it may also stand as the only Powerball jackpot to be hit on Election Day after the hourslong technical snafu pushed results into the early hours of Tuesday.

Though it’s unclear why exactly the winner didn’t claim their prize until now, part of the wait may have been due to the thorough vetting process winners undergo in California.

“We have a very thorough process internally, at least here in California, to vet big winners,” Carolyn Becker, deputy director of public affairs for the California Lottery, told Nexstar last month . “We don’t even call them winners until they’re cleared by that security review.”

Becker explains the process can take weeks or even months as lottery staff, which includes security and law enforcement officials, work to determine whether the claimant is, in fact, a winner and not a scammer before announcing the victory and granting the prize.

The $2.04 billion Powerball ticket holder not only faces an intense vetting process but some tough, life-altering questions before they can pocket the funds. The biggest was likely be whether to take the lump sum payment of $997.6 million or the annuity option of 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Their decision is expected to be announced Tuesday.

Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold

Proceeds from California Lottery ticket sales support public schools and colleges . Since the California Lottery began in 1985, California schools have received more than $39 billion in funding. In fiscal year 2020-21, the Lottery contributed $1.8 billion to public schools.

If you’re interested in seeing where lottery money is being put to use in your area, the California Lottery has an interactive map and a searchable database for local school districts on its website .

The website also includes detailed reports of the most recent contributions and additional resources for those who want to play the lottery responsibly.

KTLA’s Travis Schlepp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arrest made after woman found dead inside apartment
Pottsville, PA2 days ago
Six children removed, home condemned in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Wilkes-barre Township, PA2 days ago
Man sentenced for deadly beating in Luzerne County
Hazleton, PA3 days ago
Parents charged after 6 kids found living in filth
Wilkes-barre Township, PA2 days ago
Two men found dead identified, investigation ongoing
Sunbury, PA23 hours ago
Search warrant sheds light on Pringle death investigation
Pringle, PA3 days ago
Pennsylvania State Police top ten most wanted new additions
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
Shots fired in Wyoming Valley Mall parking lot
Wilkes-barre, PA3 hours ago
I-81 has reopened after a crash due to storm
Luzerne, PA2 days ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Pennsylvania lawmaker wants mandatory death sentence for murder of a police officer
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Old Forge man sentenced to 6 years for bribery, perjury
Old Forge, PA3 days ago
Tobyhanna woman charged after drug deal results in death
Tobyhanna, PA2 days ago
Parents outraged after Black student receives racist drawings from 6th-grade classmate
Upland, CA3 days ago
Family seeks answers in Pringle death investigation
Pringle, PA2 days ago
Parent charged, six children living in a ‘house of horrors
Wilkes-barre Township, PA1 day ago
66-year-old allegedly assaulted by man he befriended
Pocono Summit, PA2 days ago
Scranton declares ‘Code Blue’ for weekend
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty to fentanyl and gun charges
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN1 day ago
Police chase leads to drug charges in Monroe County
Tobyhanna, PA2 days ago
One woman killed, 3 injured in Jim Thorpe house fire
Jim Thorpe, PA3 days ago
‘You are not forgotten,’ Trump says during East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy