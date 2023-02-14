Revel in these hefty gameplay changes.

EA / Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is almost upon us and although this update does not have a new map or legend in tow, it’s quite a substantial patch thanks to the number of big changes it makes.

Among other things, there is a new TDM mode and huge changes to classes . We also spoke to the battle royale game’s developers about their intentions behind these adjustments in an interview ahead of the season’s launch, so check it out if you want a behind the scenes look.

We’re not here for the theory, though, but the cold hard numbers. You’re interested in how much more damage the R-99 does, what projectile size changes have been made to the EVA-8, and how exactly the legend reworks turned out? Then let’s dive into the full Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry patch notes and check out what the update has in store.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry: patch notes

Apex Legends Season 16: weapon updates

Legendary Shotgun Bolt

New shotgun bolt rarity tier added to floor loot and crafters

Gold Perk: Automatically reloads rounds while sliding. Activates while equipped or stowed.

Care Package Rotation

Hemlok Burst AR enters the Care Package

Rampage LMG returns to the floor

Weapon Crafting Rotation

Longbow DMR enters the crafter

Volt SMG enters the crafter

G7 Scout returns to the floor

C.A.R. SMG returns to the floor

Gold Weapon Rotation

Nemesis, Rampage, PK, Wingman, R99

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up (R-301, Flatline)

Removed from floor loot and crafting

Hammerpoint Rounds Hop-Up (Mozambique, P2020)

Added to floor loot and crafting

Rarity tier increased to Legendary

C.A.R. SMG

Reduced base ammo capacity to 19 (was 20)

R-99

Increased damage to 12 (was 11)

Assault Rifles

Significantly reduced hipfire accuracy

R-301

Reduced damage to 13 (was 14)

Hemlok Burst AR (Care Package)

Damage increased to 23 (was 20)

Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.8 (was 1.75)

Improved recoil

Integrated Boosted Loader Hop-Up

Boosted Loader: Faster reloads at low ammo that overload the magazine with 9 extra rounds

Mastiff

Spread pattern adjusted to be tighter

Added Tactical Stocks attachment to improve reload speed and handling

Increased projectile size at close range

Peacekeeper

Added Tactical Stocks attachment to improve reload speed and handling

Increased projectile size at close range

EVA-8

Increased projectile size at close range

Rampage LMG (Floor)

Reverted to non-Care Package version

Damage reduced to 26 (was 28 in Care Package)



No longer auto-energizes when picking up

Energy decays slower when not firing

Apex Legends Season 16: legend updates

Seer

Passive - Heartbeat Sensor

Audio from Seer’s passive is now more audible to enemy players



Activation is now delayed to match raise animation of weapon or unarmed



Lock-On indication will now only show on heartbeat cadence of target

Tactical - Focus of Attention

No longer shows full body scan on scanned targets

Ultimate: Exhibit

No longer reveals on initiation



Duration reduced from 30s to 25s



Cooldown increased from 120s to 180s

Bloodhound

Passive – Tracker

White Ravens



Ethereal White Ravens will now occasionally spawn near Bloodhound when no enemies are around.





White Ravens can be interacted with or scanned to trigger them to fly towards the nearest enemy player





The White Raven will leave a misty trail behind for Bloodhound to follow, and will share this direction with their team on the map.





Using a White Raven will recover 25% Tactical / Ultimate charge





Scanning a White Raven will fully refund the Tactical Charge

Tactical – Eye of the Allfather

Reduced full body scan time from 3s to 1s



Diamond target on scanned enemy is unchanged

Ultimate – Beast of the Hunt

No longer recharges or speeds up the cooldown rate of Bloodhound’s Tactical



Will launch a White Raven that flies towards the nearest enemy



Killing an enemy while in Beast of the Hunt will also trigger a White Raven

Mirage

Passive – Now you see me…

Mirage and his ally now remain cloaked after a revive for 3s



Weapons remain stowed while cloaked



Drawing your weapon will remove the cloaking effect early

Mirage Clones

Bamboozles are now only triggered by bullet fire and melee



Enemies who are bamboozled now receive notification on their screen



Bamboozle icon marker now tracks the Bamboozled player’s movement



Bamboozle icon marker duration increased from 2.5s to 3.5s

Pathfinder

Passive – Insider Knowledge

Pathfinder’s passive benefits are no longer gained by scanning Survey Beacons



Pathfinder’s passive benefits (Ultimate charge and 10s Ultimate Cooldown reduction) are now gained by revealing Care Packages with the Skirmisher ability

Ultimate – Zipline Gun

Max Range increased by ~60%.



Max Speed increased by 66%.



Acceleration and exit speed adjustments.



Targeting improvements, including updated visual and audio cues.



Can no longer place the end station on OOB zones.

Wraith

Ultimate – Dimensional Rift

Max Portal Distance has been doubled (~76m to 152m)



Portal Duration reduced from 60s to 45s



Wraith now increases speed over time when creating longer portals

Horizon

Tactical – Gravity Lift

Increased weapon spread in Gravity Lift



Increased vertical speed of Gravity Lift by 10%

Lifeline

Passive – Combat Revive

Reduced the slow penalty on Lifeline when initiating a revive

Ultimate – Care Package

Decreased the drop animation speed of Care Package from 14s to 8s



Increased the deployment range of Care Package

Apex Legends Season 16: misc updates

Ranked Map Rotation

Ranked queue will now rotate through all maps in play, 24 hours per map. The maps for the first split are:

World's Edge

Storm Point

Broken Moon

Live API 2.0

Official release of version 2.0 of Live API for PC previewed during 15.1.2. The API is a built-in mechanism for listening to gameplay events and programmatically interacting with Apex Legends. This release includes:

Support for WebSockets server connection

Support for Protocol Buffers (protobuf) to send and receive data

Configuration through both command line and JSON

12 new API requests, including

2 gameplay requests: ChangeCamera and PauseToggle



10 lobby requests specifically for Custom Match

More information, including technical documentation, can be found in the LiveAPI folder of the game installation.

Quality of Life

Added map rotation previews to the game mode selector in the lobby.

Players can now be any team in Gun Run.

Increased the odds of becoming Team Nessie in Gun Run.

Team Nessie is now viewable for all teams.

Added new indicator on HUD unit frames for the Ratings Leader in Control.

Consumables now show a progress bar for teammates next to their unit frame on the HUD. Similar to reviving.

Added damage to the scoreboard in Control.

Increased the minimum distance between airdropped replicators and other airdrops.

Map Features when accessing the Full Map now reflect currently selected Class Perk info. Additionally, the Hot Zone map feature description is removed from the Full Map while the Hot Zone is hidden from the map.

When in Firing Range, players now regain full health and shields when they reselect their legend in the legend select menu.

Added ability to ping for an optic even if the optic attachment slot is filled.

Slightly increased audio for enemies attaching, riding, and detaching from Ziprails.

Adding Credits to Items inspired and designed by Creators.

Bug Fixes

Fix for Crypto’s drone reticle not being centered when on 16:10 resolutions.

Fix for players not being able to emote if they were dead during the champion sequence.

(Control) Fixed an issue where the MRB disappears if the player holding it leaves the match.

Various UI bugs and improvements to the private match flow.

Various bug fixes to some cosmetic items.

Fix for the weapon camera in the Loadouts tab not resetting to the correct position when exiting a weapon from the Charms subtab.

Fix for footer buttons in the seasonal quest not being clickable.

Fix for the players' crosshairs being present sometimes during the champion sequence.

The hide hints option no longer hides the waving person icon on items your teammates can use.

Fixed a bug where if a team was empty in Gun Run the HUD would display incorrect information.

(Emotes) Fix for emotes camera sometimes passing through walls.

Removed exploit that allowed players to remain out of bounds longer than intended.

(Seer) Fixed an issue where Seer’s ultimate could be crushed by swinging doors.

(Seer) Fixed an issue where Seer’ s ultimate and Crypto’s drones would block large sliding doors.

(Seer) Fix for cases where Seer would have issues scanning Crypto.

(Seer) Fix for when Seer's passive heartbeat sensor works through Catalyst's ult when placed on uneven surfaces.

(Seer) Fix for cases here Seer’s tactical can get users stuck if used when they are crafting.

(Valkyrie) Fixed bug where her animation warps in the in-flight meal emote.

(Newcastle) Fixed bug where the Ultimate is not refunded/is not placed if a user is getting hit with Seer Tactical right when using it.

(Crypto) Fixed an issue where Crypto’s drone would be destroyed when he’s knocked but not eliminated.

(Crypto) Fix for bug where Crypto’s Drone scanning can block Catalyst from reinforcing doors.

(Crypto) Fix for cases where his Ultimate stops from deploying if Crypto gets downed

(Catalyst) Fixed bug where their Tactical makes it difficult to interact with ziplines, death boxes, and loot bins.

Fixed bug where the player is unable to use melee attacks through Catalyst's Ultimate.

Fixed an issue where players could be stuck after being hit by Seer’s tactical while using a crafting station.

Fixed an issue where Seer’s move speed would be higher when in ADS while unarmed with the heartbeat sensor disabled.

Fixed an issue where Crypto would not be scanned by Seer’s tactical while he was piloting his drone and the drone was not also hit by the tactical.

(Vantage) Reduce the number of accidental tactical activations on controller when pulling out or putting away the ultimate with both bumpers.

(Vantage) Increase visibility of Sniper's mark by adding on-screen prompt, similar to scans.

(Vantage) Using tactical in areas blocked by geo, can result in the player getting launched into the air

Fixed an issue where when Newcastle’s Ultimate was interrupted it would not correctly refund his Ultimate.

Fixed an issue where Newcastle would continue to target allies while phased with his Ultimate.

Fixed a rare issue were Newcastle’s tactical could get hung in the air and not deploy

Fixed an issue with the Black Hole that allowed it to pull players through walls and around corners incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where swapping legends in Firing Range would crash if bleeding out as Revenant.

Fixed an issue where swapping legends in Firing Range while in Crypto’s drone would crash.

Fixed an issue where Newcastle’s ultimate could fail to deploy on landing.

Fixed an issue where a spectator swapping between two players being healed by DOC would crash the spectator.

(Lifeline) Fixed ultimate cooldown appearing to need 101% charge.

Fixed an issue where the Ultimate is ready prompt could appear while the player is still skydiving.

Fixed bug where the previous Season rank is being shown on enemy gladiator cards.

Reduced accidental launches on controller.

(DX12) Fixed missing error popup on launch for unsupported hardware.

(DX12) Fixed an issue where some emissive textures would not appear in third person.

For other great games like Apex Legends, check our list of the best battle royale games . You can also find the Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry launch times in the linked guide.