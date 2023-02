Several people were injured in an overnight fire in the city’s Crawford Roberts neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment building at 511 Protectory Place.

A 911 dispatcher said there were several transports to local hospitals but could not say exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting.

We are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

