Kaylee and Alec: A story of 'pure love'

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The relationship between Kaylee Arthurs and Alec Worth is characterized by "pure love," according to her mother, Kat Arthurs.

She captured the tender care each has for the other at Christmas in the Park at Tuscora Park on Dec. 18.

Her photo caught the moment when, Kaylee, who is blind and deaf, reached out to touch Alec, who is autistic. His eyes focused on her while they rode on the merry-go-round.

"Despite his disability, he makes sure she’s OK," Kat Arthurs said. "She makes certain where he is by reaching out to him. Love has no boundaries."

Although Kaylee has used a cane to navigate since she was 18 months old, Alec serves as her sighted guide when she wants one.

"Alec is right there for her, and just dives right in and takes her wherever she safely needs to go," Kat Arthurs said. "He's really good at making her aware of curbs coming up, or steps coming up or danger coming up, cars coming around."

"Kaylee is not one to do a lot of talking but they kind of instinctively know what each one is thinking," said Kaylee's father, David Urdiales.

"He treats you like you're the only girl in the world," Kat told Kaylee on Friday, as they prepared to travel to Canton's Timken High School for a Night to Shine , a prom for people with special needs funded by the Tim Tebow Foundation .

The pair see each other nearly every day at Advocates for Success, which provides services for disabled individuals throughout Tuscarawas County.

"They don't have a regular date night or anything like that," said David Worth, Alec's father.

Kaylee and Alec ride together on the van to their day program, where they have classes about money, time, job skills and life skills. Fridays are for field trips and parties.

Spending time together

They like to go to outings at Kent State University Performing Arts Center, the Christmas Tree Festival at Warther's, Art on the Alley, museums and movies, according to Alec. Both participate in Tuscarawas County Special Olympics and Challenger baseball.

Alec, a karaoke lover, has memorized the name of every "American Idol" winner. He sings with his father in the choir at First United Church of Christ, where they are the bass section, said David Worth.

Alec and Kaylee plan to sing "Sweet Caroline" in a talent show to be staged from 3 to 5 p.m. March 18 at First United Methodist Church for National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Origin story

They became friends in preschool at South Elementary School.

"She was nice," Alec said. "She was a bit shy for obvious reasons. The obvious reason is she can't see or hear very well. I know she seemed kind of lonely. Nobody wanted to be her friend."

What does Kaylee think of Alec?

"He's pretty nice. He talks to me," she said.

Alec describes their relationship this way: "Very good, very nice, very fun."

"It's not about marriage," Kat said. "It's not about getting engaged. It's about having somebody that you can depend on, that you can truly love in your heart for who they are."

Kayle, 32, and Alec, 30, were separated only when they attended different schools. Kaylee went to the Ohio State School for the Blind in Columbus while Alec finished his education in New Philadelphia's elementary, middle and high schools. They reconnected eight or nine years ago when she returned home and they joined what is now Advocates for Success.

'Kaylee is my business'

To illustrate how close they are to each other, Alec and Kat tell the story about his reaction to Kaylee's return to Advocates for Success after an extended absence caused by surgery.

"The minute he heard ... the tap, tap, tap of her cane coming down that hardwood floor, he came running out," Kat said.

He ran down the hall, shouted her name, asked how she was and what happened to her.

A staff member said, "Well, Alec, that's none of your business."

"He boisterously said, 'Kaylee is my business,'" Kat recalled. "I just thought that that was so cool."

"It just tells you their relationship," Urdiales said.

"You're going to be around in our lives for a long time," Kat told Alec.

"Yes, I am," Alec replied.

