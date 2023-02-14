Some of China's biggest provinces are letting everyone — including unmarried couples — have as many kids as they want, and it shows the depths of China's birth rate concerns

From February 15, Sichuan is allowing unmarried people to register their children. Stock photo/Getty Images

People in Sichuan province, married or single, will soon be able to have as many children as they want.

Shanghai and Guangdong have already eased childbirth regulations, too.

The changes to the regulations come as China wrestles with sinking birth rates.

China's Sichuan province will soon allow people — married or single — to have as many kids as they want, as the country grapples with a shrinking population.

Starting on February 15, the Sichuan government will remove the ceiling for how many childbirths a person can register, which is currently capped at two, the Sichuan Provincial Health Commission said in a statement on January 29.

It's also allowing unmarried people to register kids. Until now, only married couples were allowed to register their children in the province.

"The restriction on the number of births when going through birth registration has been abolished, and it is clarified that 'every citizen who has children shall go through birth registration,'" the statement read.

The incoming measures will last five years, according to authorities.

The new measures aren't to encourage or advocate for unmarried couples to have kids, said Sichuan authorities, but instead to protect the rights of single parents, allowing them to access healthcare and maternity services.

Registering a child is key to accessing China's public services, such as enrollment in local schools, social welfare, and healthcare. Under the revised rules, single parents in Sichuan can access benefits that were previously only available to married couples, like maternity insurance and paid maternity leave.

Birth rate problems

This relaxation of child-rearing rules in Sichuan, the fifth-most populous province in China and home to over 83 million people , follows similar recent changes in Shaanxi , Shanghai , and Guangdong .

The measures come as China wrestles with progressively sinking birthrates, with new births hitting an all-time low in 2022. The country's population is now officially declining after 60 years of growth, according to government data published in January.

Beijing has tried to combat the trend by scaling back its restrictions on childbearing. In 2016, it scrapped its long-held one-child policy and started allowing couples to register two children. In 2021, China further relaxed the policy to allow up to three children per family .

A shrinking population presents potential crises on multiple fronts for China. Unlike its aging east Asian neighbors such as Japan and South Korea, it's still a developing nation and has a far lower GDP per capita. The trend threatens a dearth in working-age adults who can fuel a Chinese economy and healthcare system already burdened with supporting a growing number of older folk in need of care.

"They were late by about 10 years compared to developed countries like Japan. It was only six, seven years ago that China removed its one-child policy," Gu Qingyang, an associate professor of public policy at the National University of Singapore and the editor of the Journal of Infrastructure, Policy and Development, previously told Insider.

"If they had done that five years earlier, China would be in a much better situation," he said.

It's not immediately clear whether decoupling child registration from marriage, or uncapping the number of children anyone can register, will ultimately improve China's birth rates.

Marriage rates are also plummeting in China, as more young people — especially young women — now say they see marriage as a potential roadblock to reaching financial independence .

But past efforts to encourage new births have yet to deliver results amid growing concerns about high costs of living, economic uncertainty, and societal expectations, Insider's Cheryl Teh previously reported.

