Open in App
Hall County, GA
See more from this location?
WGAU

Meth seizure is described as largest drug bust in Hall Co history

By WSB TV,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wq4Iq_0kmgPmC200

Deputies found tens of millions of dollars in liquid methamphetamine hidden in gasoline cans during a traffic stop in Hall County.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan went to the area where a deputy pulled a pickup truck over along on McEver Road without the deputy knowing he was crossing paths with drug smugglers.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Derrick Booth said the deputy pulled a truck over for a tag light violation, but the situation quickly became the biggest drug bust ever in Hall County.

The deputy noticed gas cans in the truck bed and the cab, but something seemed strange.

“He didn’t smell any diesel or gas,” Booth said.

He also noticed a dry white crystal-looking substance on some of the cans.

The deputy decided the liquid in the containers needed to be tested for drugs. It turned out to be 600 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

“Just over 300 kilos, $22 million worth roughly on the streets,” Booth said.

The DEA said drug cartels liquify meth because it’s easier to conceal and much more portable.

The liquid is later converted into crystal meth.

Jordan Hussey, the founder and director of Jay’s Place, an addiction recovery center in Gainesville said that chronic meth use can have devastating health effects.

“One hit of meth or however they are using it could actually kill them,” she said. “Meth is one of the few drugs that can actually create permanent holes in the brain.”

Deputies arrested the driver and a passenger in the pickup on drug trafficking charges. Deputies have not identified the suspects.

The sheriff’s office turned the drugs over to the DEA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 arrested in major Hall County drug bust
Murphy, NC6 hours ago
NE Ga police blotter: robbery arrest in Jackson Co, scam alert in Franklin Co
Jefferson, GA1 day ago
2 Gwinnett Hispanic teens die of apparent drug overdoses on the same day | Leaders seek answers
Norcross, GA1 day ago
A-CC Commissioner arrested on DUI charge
Athens, GA1 day ago
Hall County man accused of molesting girl under 16, deputies say
Oakwood, GA1 day ago
Arrest made following employee fight at Oconee County restaurant
Walhalla, SC15 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection to vandalism at several businesses and churches
Dawsonville, GA1 day ago
Monroe police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of killing man in driveway
Monroe, GA20 hours ago
Man arrested for alleged robbery in Jefferson
Jefferson, GA2 days ago
1 dead in Seneca shooting, suspect arrested
Seneca, SC1 day ago
Ex-officer’s gun found with 16-year-old’s body, police say. Now, he’s charged with murder.
Doraville, GA1 day ago
Suspect in custody after verbal altercation leads to deadly shooting in Seneca
Seneca, SC1 day ago
Convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s sentencing postponed until March
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Autopsy for Georgia woman's 'suicide' reveals extensive injuries previously unmentioned
Athens, GA1 day ago
Husband dies, wife hospitalized with serious injuries in I-75 crash in Marietta
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Man shot while dropping off co-worker at DeKalb apartments
Panthersville, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy