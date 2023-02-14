Meth seizure is described as largest drug bust in Hall Co history

Deputies found tens of millions of dollars in liquid methamphetamine hidden in gasoline cans during a traffic stop in Hall County.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan went to the area where a deputy pulled a pickup truck over along on McEver Road without the deputy knowing he was crossing paths with drug smugglers.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Derrick Booth said the deputy pulled a truck over for a tag light violation, but the situation quickly became the biggest drug bust ever in Hall County.

The deputy noticed gas cans in the truck bed and the cab, but something seemed strange.

“He didn’t smell any diesel or gas,” Booth said.

He also noticed a dry white crystal-looking substance on some of the cans.

The deputy decided the liquid in the containers needed to be tested for drugs. It turned out to be 600 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

“Just over 300 kilos, $22 million worth roughly on the streets,” Booth said.

The DEA said drug cartels liquify meth because it’s easier to conceal and much more portable.

The liquid is later converted into crystal meth.

Jordan Hussey, the founder and director of Jay’s Place, an addiction recovery center in Gainesville said that chronic meth use can have devastating health effects.

“One hit of meth or however they are using it could actually kill them,” she said. “Meth is one of the few drugs that can actually create permanent holes in the brain.”

Deputies arrested the driver and a passenger in the pickup on drug trafficking charges. Deputies have not identified the suspects.

The sheriff’s office turned the drugs over to the DEA.