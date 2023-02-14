Open in App
Banksy unveils new Valentine’s Day art piece highlighting domestic violence

By Nicole Vassell,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074zHX_0kmgIGFf00

Banksy has unveiled a new artwork that highlights domestic violence against women.

The elusive graffiti artist posted images of a piece created on a white wall to his social media on Tuesday (14 February).

Titled Valentine’s day mascara , the painting depicts a smiling Fifties housewife wearing yellow washing-up gloves and a pinafore over her dress appearing to push her husband into a chest freezer.

The housewife has a swollen eye and a chipped tooth that becomes more visible the closer the piece is looked at.

According to people commenting on social media, the location of the artwork is a wall off Grosvenor Place in Margate, Kent.

In the photos posted by the Bristol-born artist, there is a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

Due to the timing of Banksy’s post, as well as the piece’s title, this artwork is considered a specific reference to violence against women on Valentine’s Day – a time when much focus is given to romantic love.

Fans have chimed in with their appreciation of the artwork’s message in the comments section of his Instagram post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYiwf_0kmgIGFf00

“Go Banksy. Always nailing it with the statement,” wrote one, while another supporter added: “Fighting violence used against women. Even on Valentine’s Day. Always!”

Late in 2022, Banksy created art in Ukraine , using the wall of a war-torn building in Borodyanka, 35 miles from Kyiv, as the base for a spray-painted piece.

Pictures posted on his official Instagram showed a woman in a leotard doing a handstand in the painting, while another painting in his signature style showed a child throwing a man onto the floor.

In December, the anonymous graffiti artist announced he had created 50 screenprints which would be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.

Additional reporting by PA

