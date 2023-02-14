Briefs: Galion-Crestline Area Chamber to host ribbon cutting on Thursday

Ribbon cutting to welcome Town Money Saver in Crestline

CRESTLINE − The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the Town Money Saver into Crestline circulation. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in front of the Crestline branch of the U.S. Post Office, 244 N. Seltzer St., Crestline.

Since 1992, Town Money Saver is delivered directly to mailboxes every month and each edition freatures coupons and savings from businesses in the area.

For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the GCACC at 419-468-7737.

Galion Primary School students show their kindness

GALION — Galion City School District’s Primary School celebrated Kindness Week Feb. 6-10 to teach students how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in their lives and the lives of others.

Special events included Manners Monday, a day where students are encouraged to use their best etiquette. On Tuesday, an Appreciation Station was set up during lunchtime allowing students to write thank-you notes to teachers, monitors, custodians, cafeteria workers or anyone else who has impacted their life.

What Can I Do To Help? Wednesday challenged students to consider ways to assist their parents or teachers, such as tidying up their room, putting dishes away in the sink, picking up litter from the classroom floor or organizing book bins.

Thoughtful Thursday asked students to consider how they can bring joy to someone else's day, and on Friendship Friday students were encouraged to expand their social circle and getting to know other students better by striking up conversations.

The Galion Primary School Student Lighthouse Team presented the Kindness Rocks initiative throughout the week. For 50 cents per rock, students could deliver a thoughtful surprise to someone who needs cheering up. Alternatively, they could choose to keep their rocks or place them in the Primary Kindness Garden.

Bucyrus Public Library announces upcoming activities

The Bucyrus Public Library will host several activities over the next week, including a new adult LEGO Club that will start at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The library will hold an open game night for everyone at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. The library also is branching out into the community by holding a trivia night at Suburban Lanes at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.

For more information, visit the Bucyrus Public Library website or Facebook .

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Briefs: Galion-Crestline Area Chamber to host ribbon cutting on Thursday