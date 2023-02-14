Briefs: Riverside Homemade Ice Cream issues voluntary recall for undeclared allergen

Ice cream sandwiches recalled for not listing wheat on label

Riverside Homemade Ice Creaming is issuing a voluntary recall. Up to 85 ice cream sandwiches were improperly labeled and wheat was not identified as an allergen in those products.

The affected products were produced between Oct. 27, 2022, and Jan. 16, 2023. The affected flavors and lot codes are as follows: Riverside Vanilla, 22346; Riverside Vanilla, 23010; Riverside Mint. 22325; Riverside Mint, 22346; Riverside M&M, 22346; Riverside Sprinkle, 22346; Riverside Sprinkle, 23016; Riverside Chocolate, 22300; Riverside Chocolate, 22325; and Riverside Chocolate, 23016.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves, but these items could have been purchased at the following locations:

• Sansotta’s Fresh Italian, Marion• Center Street Community Market, Marion• Cardington Café, Cardington

If you have one of the affected products, please contact Rob Lill with Riverside Homemade Ice Cream at 740-225-8254. Please be assured that these flavors are perfectly safe to consume for those who are not affected by a wheat allergy.

Portion of Huber Street to closed Thursday for a week

Huber Street between Oak Street and North Main Street in Marion will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Complete General Construction, in contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation, will be completing bridge beam removal in conjunction with the bridge rehabilitation project during this time.

Red Cross seeks local disaster relief volunteers

American Red Cross is seeking Marion County volunteers to help with disaster relief. Team members will serve on a Disaster Action Team as a worker on a DAT response to provide 24-hour immediate support and assistance to individuals andfamilies who have been impacted by a home fire or other local disaster.

Team members must respond to local disasters within two hours, attend regularly scheduled team/DATmeetings, and commit to being available during assigned shifts. To qualify you must remain current with all required training, respond reliably when on call, have access to technology (smartphone and laptop or computer), and be able to endure challenging and stressful conditions such as poor air quality, uneven ground and adverse weather. You must also have a driver's license or a reliable way to get to the scene daytime or at night.

To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer or email Michael.Vance@redcross.org.