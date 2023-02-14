Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Key News Network

Semi Truck Blaze Closes Northbound 5 Freeway Truck Route

By Key News Network,

10 days ago

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A semi truck was fully engulfed in flames on the 5 Freeway at the 405 North spreading to nearby brush Monday night, Feb. 13, in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The Los Angeles City Fire Department assisted by Los Angeles County firefighters extinguished the flames within 10 minutes of arrival.

The transition from the 5 Freeway at the 405 truck route was closed for an unknown duration of time.

California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

