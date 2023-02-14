Open in App
Washington State
Columbia Basin Herald

Warnick introduces state cactus bill in response to students' request

By REBECCA PETTINGILL,

10 days ago
OLYMPIA — Washington’s nickname, “the Evergreen State,” doesn’t only apply to the green of the pine trees but also applies to the green of the shrub-steppe that covers most of Eastern Washington.

Because of that, Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, has proposed a bill to recognize a state cactus.

“(In) Kittitas (County), portions of Grant and maybe Douglas County, we have cactus in the shrub-steppe area,” Warnick said.

Senate Bill 5698 would establish the basalt cactus — formally known as pediocactus nigrispinus — as the state cactus. The plant is also known as the snowball cactus, hedgehog cactus or Columbia Plateau cactus.

“(The bill) came from a request from a class of students in Kittitas County,” said Warnick.

She said the class of elementary students had learned and done research about the shrub-steppe and decided to write letters to Sen. Warnick about making a state cactus.

“You don’t think of Washington State as having cactus,” Warnick said.

Warnick said she dropped the bill a little bit late in the session but hopes it can at least get a hearing so they can see some of the legislative process in action.

“It’s for not only the district, but it's for their education about civics and how to get a bill through,” Warnick said.

SB 5698 was first read on Feb. 3 and referred to the State Government and Elections Committee. No other action has been taken.

Rebecca Pettingill may be reached at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.

