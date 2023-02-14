Coca-Cola All Set To Report Earnings Today; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO ) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 14, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share, compared to $0.45 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $10.02 billion.

Coca-Cola shares rose 1.6% to close at $60.60 on Monday and added 0.5% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $66 to $70 on Dec. 8, 2022. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating on Dec. 6, 2022, and increased the price target from $59 to $62. This analyst sees around 2% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $63 on Oct. 11, 2022. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 40%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Overweight rating on Oct. 4, 2022, and cut the price target from $74 to $68. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained an Outperform rating on Oct. 3, 2022, and cut the price target from $68 to $64. This analyst sees over 5% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 49%.

