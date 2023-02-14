Paterson students will ‘shadow’ hospital workers in career program

PATERSON — In a new career program, city high school students will “shadow” health care professionals while they perform their jobs at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

College-bound: Students likely to head to higher education institutions will follow around St. Joseph’s employees in fields like case management, social work, radiology and respiratory care, officials said.

Non-college: Students not going to college will work with the hospital’s security, food services and patient services departments.

“There is a whole lot more opportunity in the health care field than becoming a doctor or a nurse,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer. “That is what we want our students to discover through participating in this Shadowing Program.”

How it will work: The student shadowing program will be held in eight- to 10-week cycles that will allow a maximum of 10 students in the 11 th and 12th grades to participate per cycle, officials said. Students will participate for two hours a day on two days a week. The program is scheduled to start in early May.

“What better way is there to learn about a job than to see an expert doing it,” said Kevin Slavin, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health. “Job shadowing is an excellent opportunity to do just that, and St. Joseph’s is pleased to offer these experiences to area students as they consider the many career paths available in health care.”

Potential hiring: Students will not be paid for participating in the shadowing program. At the end of the 10 weeks, the hospital’s talent acquisition coordinator will notify guidance counselors of any open positions, and students who participate in the Shadowing Program will be granted interviews for any positions for which they are qualified, officials said.

The Paterson school board is scheduled to vote on approving the program next week.

“It is not uncommon for adolescents to be undecided about their future career choices,” said Board of Education President Nakima Redmon. “This shadowing program at our city’s largest health care facility can help students get closer to making their career choices.”

