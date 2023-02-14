During a trip to downtown Wilmette, you can now experience a slice of New York City.

As of late January, Pizza by Sal is serving up New York-style pizza for takeout and delivery out of 1133 Greenleaf Ave., a storefront connected to its sister restaurant Buck Russell’s Bakery & Sandwich Shop.

The pizza shop is the newest concept from Ballyhoo Hospitality , which now has four North Shore properties, also including Pomeroy in Winnetka and Sophia Steak in Wilmette.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings in the North Shore and provide our guests with this new concept,” said Ryan O’Donnell, Ballyhoo’s founder, in a press release. “Pizza by Sal is a place the community can feel good about and is a desired stop to grab a slice after school or a quick take-out dinner to feed the family.”

Pizza by Sal is a dinner spot, open 3-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3-10 p.m. on Friday-Saturday.

The shop is run by Salvatore “Sal” Lo Cascio, a chef formerly of another Ballyhoo restaurant, Coda di Volpe in Chicago. According to the release, Lo Cascio’s speciality is Neapolitan- and Sicilian-style pizza and he began his culinary training in Palermo, Italy — his hometown.

Pizza by Sal also offers pasta dishes, salads, soup and garlic knots. Catering is available.

Buck Russell’s debuted in April 2022 with three connected storefronts at 1137 Greenleaf Ave., serving up a menu of sandwiches amid a vintage, diner-style decor. An open doorway leads from the main dining room to the bakery and cafe, which creates cakes, pastries and coffees.

In August, Buck Russell’s Creamery opened in its third storefront, but the ice cream operation and bakery were consolidated in the second storefront to make room for Pizza by Sal.

Evening guests to downtown Wilmette have their choice of pizzerias. Pizza by Sal is one of four pizza joints — Lefty’s Pizza Kitchen, Napolita Pizzeria and Wine Bar, and the Big Tomato Pizzeria — in the two-block business district.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post And behind Door No. 3? It’s Pizza by Sal — the newest option attached to Buck Russell’s in Wilmette appeared first on The Record .