S Club 7 Reunite For 25th Anniversary Tour

S Club 7 are bringing it all back for a reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland.

The original seven members — Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett — will set out for a 25th anniversary nostalgia trip later in the year.

As it stands, the British pop outfit will play 11 arena dates, scheduled to kick off Oct. 13 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, then visit Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Cardiff and more cities, before wrapping Oct. 28 at London’s The O2.

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” reads a statement from the reunited group.

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7,” the message continues.

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long. Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party.”

Tickets will be available to the public from Friday (Feb. 17).

Formed in 1998 by pop svengali Simon Fuller, S Club 7 went on to become one of the U.K.’s biggest pop bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Along the way, the seven-strong act landed four U.K. No. 1 singles (“Bring It All Back,” “Never Had A Dream Come True,” “Don’t Stop Movin’” and “Have You Ever”) and a No. 1 album with 2000’s 7 .

Fans will remember that they also starred on the family sitcom Miami 7/S Club 7 in Miami, about seven friends who relocate to Miami in search of fame, playing exaggerated versions of their own personalities. (The show aired on ABC Family in the United States.)

The group disbanded in 2003, with Stevens going on to enjoy a high-profile pop career in her homeland, bagging five top 10 singles, including No. 2s for “Sweet Dreams My LA Ex” (2003) and “Some Girls” (2004).

Then, in 2014 , the singers joined forces once more to perform for the BBC Children In Need appeal. The reunion gathered pace when a U.K. tour was booked the following year.

More on the 2023 tour will be revealed at a press conference Tuesday morning (Feb. 14), streamed live on Instagram and YouTube.