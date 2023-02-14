23 Underrated Rom-Coms That Prove The Genre Isn’t “Dead” After All

Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) are best friends who are prepared to follow their big dreams after graduating from high school. But when life gets in the way, Rosie is forced to stay behind while Alex moves to America. Over the years, their friendship will be put through ups and downs, until finally they both realize that maybe, just maybe, they're actually soulmates.
Starring: Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Christian Cooke, Tamsin Egerton, Suki Waterhouse, Jamie Beamish, Jaime Winstone, and more
You'll love it if: You loooooove Sam Claflin book-to-screen adaptations, Lily Collins's British accent, and the "right person, wrong time" trope. Patrick Redmond / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection
Comments / 0