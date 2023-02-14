23 Underrated Rom-Coms That Prove The Genre Isn’t “Dead” After All

Ben (Jack Quaid) and Alice (Maya Erskine) are college friends who agree to be the other's plus-one at every wedding they're invited to, in hopes of finding their own significant other.

Starring: Maya Erskine, Jack Quaid, Beck Bennett, Rosalind Chao, Perrey Reeves, Ed Begley Jr., and more

You'll love it if: You are single as hell, love to laugh, and have a heart of gold.