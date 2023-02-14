Open in App
23 Underrated Rom-Coms That Prove The Genre Isn’t “Dead” After All

By Lauren Garafano,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lDQq_0kmdnES700

1. Plus One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ifp6v_0kmdnES700

Ben (Jack Quaid) and Alice (Maya Erskine) are college friends who agree to be the other's plus-one at every wedding they're invited to, in hopes of finding their own significant other.

Starring: Maya Erskine, Jack Quaid, Beck Bennett, Rosalind Chao, Perrey Reeves, Ed Begley Jr., and more

You'll love it if: You are single as hell, love to laugh, and have a heart of gold.

RLJE Films / Everett

2. Set It Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUFEF_0kmdnES700

Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) are both majorly overworked and underpaid assistants. In hopes of getting some of their free time back, they decide to set up their bosses.

Starring: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Taye Diggs, Lucy Liu, Pete Davidson, and more

You'll love it if: You love Zoey Deutch, electric chemistry, and workplace shenanigans.

Netflix / Everett

3. The Incredible Jessica James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB4k3_0kmdnES700

Jessica (Jessica Williams) is an aspiring playwright in New York City who's trying to get over a recent breakup when she meets Boone (Chris O'Dowd), who's also recovering from a recent split. Together, they figure out a way to make it in a "post-relationship" world.

Starring: Jessica Williams, Chris O'Dowd, Noël Wells, LaKeith Stanfield, Megan Ketch, Zabryna Guevara, and more

You'll love it if: You love LaKeith Stanfield, dancing like no one's watching, and strong female characters.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Fire Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oibvC_0kmdnES700

Loosely based on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice , Fire Island follows a group of friends on their annual trip to Fire Island Pines. But when a sudden turn of events jeopardizes the whole trip, everyone's relationships are put to the test.

Starring: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Margaret Cho, and more

You'll love it if: Your friends mean literally everything to you, you're a hopeless romantic at heart, and you're a sucker for karaoke.

Jeong Park / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. The Broken Hearts Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19u0k5_0kmdnES700

Fresh off a breakup, Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a twentysomething art gallery assistant, finds herself drowning in her boyfriend's old stuff that she just can't seem to get rid of. Unable to get rid of these prized mementos, she meets a hotel owner named Nick (Dacre Montgomery) and creates an art gallery where people can display keepsakes from their past relationships.

Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Bernadette Peters, and more

You'll love it if: You love laughing so hard you're crying, you love undeniable chemistry, and you've ever had your heart broken.

George Kraychyk / © TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Somebody I Used to Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SaWn_0kmdnES700

During a trip back to her hometown, TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) reconnects with her ex Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about her life. Things only become more confusing when she learns Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who just reminds her of the person she used to be.

Starring: Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Danny Pudi, Haley Joel Osment, and more

You'll love it if: You adore the series Community , unconventional romances, and movies about "finding yourself."

Prime Video / Everett

7. Look Both Ways

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7CHv_0kmdnES700

Told in two alternating timelines, Look Both Ways follows a college graduate named Natalie (Lili Reinhart) down two extremely different paths: one where she gets pregnant two weeks before graduation and one where she doesn't.

Starring: Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, Nia Long, and more

You'll love it if: You love Lili Reinhart and happy endings, and you firmly believe that everything happens for a reason.

Felicia Graham / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

8. Trainwreck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EEXT_0kmdnES700

Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't real, magazine writer Amy (Amy Schumer) has only ever been in casual relationships. But as much as she enjoys an uninhibited life free of commitment, Amy finds herself stuck in a rut. While writing a profile about charming and successful sports doctor Aaron Conners (Bill Hader), she finds herself actually falling in love for the first time — and what's even wilder, Aaron actually seems to like her too.

Starring: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Brie Larson, Colin Quinn, John Cena, Tilda Swinton, LeBron James, and more

You'll love it if: You love Judd Apatow movies and Tilda Swinton being a chameleon, and you think Bill Hader is a sex symbol.

Universal / Everett Collection

9. The Lost City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CClpS_0kmdnES700

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is a well-known romance author who's become a bit reclusive after her husband's death. While promoting her new book with her cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt, and more

You'll love it if: You love a whole lotta adventure, Daniel Radcliffe being a villain, and romance novels.

Kimberley French / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Always Be My Maybe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3mUn_0kmdnES700

After not speaking for 15 years, childhood sweethearts Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) reconnect in their hometown of San Francisco. With the sparks clearly still there, the two try to fit each other into their very different worlds.

Starring: Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Daniel Dae Kim, Keanu Reeves, and more

You'll love it if: You love a good laugh, awkward teen love, and Keanu Reeves.

Netflix / Everett

11. What If

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYifl_0kmdnES700

When medical school dropout Wallace (Daniel Radcliffe) decides to give up on love altogether, he meets Chantry (Zoe Kazan), the girl of his dreams who just happens to have a boyfriend. Over the next few months, Wallace learns to suppress his feelings for Chantry, not wanting to ruin their relationship but growing more and more in love with her every single day.

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan, Adam Driver, Megan Park, Mackenzie Davis, Rafe Spall, and more

You'll love it if: You live for Adam Driver screaming about nachos, early 2010s fashion, and the friends-to-lovers trope.

CBS Films / CBS Films / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

12. Isn't It Romantic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIIbz_0kmdnES700

Natalie (Rebel Wilson) has always been cynical about love. One day, after she gets knocked unconscious, she wakes up and finds herself in an alternate universe where everything is a romantic comedy.

Starring: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, Priyanka Chopra, and more

You'll love it if: You love musicals and romantic comedies and want to see Liam Hemsworth dance.

Warner Bros. / Everett

13. Crush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11L0d5_0kmdnES700

When Paige (Rowan Blanchard) is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as a chance to pursue Gabriella (Isabella Ferreira), the girl she's had a crush on for years. But after bonding with Gabriella's sister AJ (Auli'i Cravalho), Paige realizes she's actually falling in love with her.

Starring: Rowan Blanchard, Auliʻi Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Megan Mullally, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, and more

You'll love it if: You love killer outfits, vibey music moments, and sapphic romances.

Brett Roedel / © Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q75oI_0kmdnES700

Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling singer-songwriter who's on the verge of giving up, until one day there's a worldwide power outage and everyone, except Jack, forgets the Beatles ever existed. Once he starts playing their songs, he becomes a music sensation.

Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Joel Fry, Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon, and more

You'll love it if: You love the Beatles, beautiful cinematography, and an adorable romance.

Universal / Everett

15. Someone Great

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139uCt_0kmdnES700

After Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) gets a new job in San Francisco and is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (LaKeith Stanfield), she and her two best friends (DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow) get together for one last epic New York City adventure.

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, LaKeith Stanfield, Peter Vack, and more

You'll love it if: You love Lizzo, female friendships, and the magic of NYC.

Netflix / Everett

16. Love, Rosie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMVtL_0kmdnES700

Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) are best friends who are prepared to follow their big dreams after graduating from high school. But when life gets in the way, Rosie is forced to stay behind while Alex moves to America. Over the years, their friendship will be put through ups and downs, until finally they both realize that maybe, just maybe, they're actually soulmates.

Starring: Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Christian Cooke, Tamsin Egerton, Suki Waterhouse, Jamie Beamish, Jaime Winstone, and more

You'll love it if: You loooooove Sam Claflin book-to-screen adaptations, Lily Collins's British accent, and the "right person, wrong time" trope.

Patrick Redmond / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Your Place or Mine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BZHk_0kmdnES700

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles, but he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover that what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Tig Notaro, Steve Zahn, and more

You'll love it if: You love Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iconic side characters, and you're just a sucker for a Reese Witherspoon movie.

Netflix / Everett

18. Bros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313TOn_0kmdnES700

Bobby (Billy Eichner) is a neurotic podcast host who's content with having only casual relationships. But everything changes when he meets Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), an equally detached lawyer who doesn't like commitment. Repeatedly drawn to each other, both men begin to show their vulnerable sides as their undeniable attraction turns into something resembling a monogamous relationship.

Starring: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Guy Branum, Miss Lawrence, Ts Madison, Dot Marie Jones, and more

You'll love it if: You adore Debra Messing, gay rights, and a charming NYC romance.

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

19. Home Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F28ZX_0kmdnES700

Alice (Reese Witherspoon) decides to start over after separating from her husband, so she and her daughters move back to her home in LA. While Alice is out celebrating her 40th birthday, she meets three twentysomething filmmakers who are in need of a place to live. Alice agrees to let them live in her guesthouse, but drama strikes when her husband suddenly visits.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, Lake Bell, Reid Scott, Dolly Wells, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen, and more

You'll love it if: You love Reese Witherspoon, unorthodox romance, and movies with a lot of heart.

Open Road Films / Everett

20. The Big Sick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DycnR_0kmdnES700

The Big Sick follows the real-life love story of Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily Gordon. When Emily (Zoe Kazan) suddenly gets sick, Kumail is forced to face his true feelings and how his newfound love agrees with his culture.

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Anupam Kher, and more

You'll love it if: You love real-life love stories, great comedy, and emotional tugs-of-war.

Amazon Studios / Everett

21. Long Shot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089ZBs_0kmdnES700

Fred (Seth Rogen) is a free-spirited journalist, and Charlotte (Charlize Theron) is one of the most powerful women in the world. When the two run into each other, they realize they've known each other for years — Charlotte was Fred's babysitter and first real crush. Charlotte decides to run for president and hires Fred as her speechwriter, and hilarity ensues.

Starring: Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård, and more

You'll love it if: You love Seth Rogen, unorthodox romances, and a good laugh.

Lionsgate / Everett

22. The New Romantic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqmh8_0kmdnES700

Blake (Jessica Barden) is an aspiring journalist, hopeless romantic, and college student afraid of graduating. After nearly losing her school newspaper column, and to escape her postgrad fate, she becomes a sugar baby and documents the entire experience in pursuit of a journalism award.

Starring: Jessica Barden, Hayley Law, Brett Dier, Avan Jogia, Timm Sharp, Camila Mendes, and more

You'll love it if: You were ever afraid of becoming a full-fledged adult and know exactly what it's like to be a young, single woman in the 2010s.

Elevation Pictures / Everett

23. Palm Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CseKN_0kmdnES700

Sarah (Cristin Millioti) and Niles (Andy Samberg) meet at her sister's wedding, and after a chaotically weird night, she finds herself trapped in an infinite time loop with him. Now stuck living the same day over and over again, the two are determined to live life to the fullest and figure out how to make it to tomorrow.

Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Peter Gallagher, Tyler Hoechlin, and more

You'll love it if: You love Groundhog Day , absolute chaos, and everything Andy Samberg does.

Jessica Perez / © Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection
