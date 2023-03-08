When is Champions League quarter final draw 2023? Fixtures, schedule, teams qualified and rules for last eight

The contenders for the prestigious 2022/23 UEFA Champions League title will be down to just eight teams in a few days as the Round of 16 wraps up by March 15.

Many of Europe's big-hitters are involved in this round, and a few of them have work to do to book their place among the final eight.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are the leading contenders to lift the famous trophy. Bayern have advanced, and Real Madrid are close (up 5-2 after the first leg), but Man City need to win in their second leg at home on March 14.

The Sporting News looks ahead to the last eight, the draw and the teams who will be contesting the quarter finals this season.

When is Champions League quarter final draw 2023?

The draw for the quarter finals, semifinals and final of the UEFA Champions League for 2022/23 will take place on Friday , March 17 at 12 p.m. CET in Nyon, Switzerland. Here's how that time translates to other time zones around the world:

Location Date Time UK March 17 11:00 GMT Australia March 17 22:00 AEDT Canada March 17 06:00 ET New Zealand March 18 00:00 NZDT USA March 17 06:00 ET India March 17 16:30 IST Singapore March 17 19:00 SGT Malaysia March 17 19:00 MYT Hong Kong March 17 19:00 HKT

The nature of the draw on March 17 means that we will know each team's potential path to the final in Istanbul , as the semifinals are also drawn at the same time.

And it's an open draw — unlike the one that was done for the Round of 16 —meaning there's no seeding or other restrictions . Teams can be drawn against rivals from the same country in the quarter finals and semis.

Teams in Champions League quarter finals

We have half of the quarter-final field that is set with four more teams to be determined between March 14 and March 15.

Club Country Champions League

Quarter Finals Champions League

titles (last) England Chelsea 11 2 (2021) Germany Bayern Munich 21 3* (2020) Italy AC Milan 10 3* (2007) Portugal Benfica 4 —* TBD TBD TBD TBD

* = Benfica won two European Cup titles in 1961 and 1962.

* = Bayern also won three European Cups in 1974, 1975 and 1976.

* = AC Milan won four European Cups in 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990.

Champions League quarter final fixtures 2023

The first legs of the quarter finals will be played on April 11-12 with the second legs a week later on April 18-19 , meaning a very quick turnaround between the home and away matches for the teams.

The semifinal first legs will take place on May 9-10, with the return legs set for May 16-17, before the showpiece final on June 10.

Champions League Round of 16 results

Below are the 16 teams that made it beyond the group stages, each who started with a shot of making the quarter finals.

Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, and Tottenham have been eliminated with Chelsea, Benfica, AC Milan, and Bayern Munich moving on to the final eight.

Round of 16 1st leg 2nd leg Benfica def. Club Brugge (7-1 agg.) BRU 0-2 BEN BEN 5-1 BRU Chelsea def B. Dortmund (2-1 agg.) DOR 1-0 CHE CHE 2-0 DOR Bayern Munich def. PSG (3-0 agg.) PSG 0-1 BAY BAY 2-0 PSG AC Milan def. Tottenham (1-0 agg.) MIL 1-0 TOT TOT 0-0 MIL RB Leipzig vs Manchester City RBL 1-1 MCI Tues, March 14 Inter Milan vs Porto INT 1-0 POR Tues, March14 Frankfurt vs Napoli FRA 0-2 NAP Wed, March 15 Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIV 2-5 RMA Weds, March 15

Who made Champions League quarter finals 2021/22?

Benfica, Chelsea and Bayern have already achieved what they did last season and booked a spot in the Champions League last eight. Manchester City and Real Madrid or Liverpool will join them as returning quarter-finalists.

Spanish duo Villarreal and Atletico Madrid were the other two sides in the quarter final draw a year ago, with Villarreal stunning Bayern over two legs in the final eight, while Atletico were edged out by Man City.

City, of course, fell to eventual winners Real Madrid in a dramatic semifinal second leg. Pep Guardiola's side are looking to win the trophy for the first time in their history, against a backdrop of financial charges leveled by the Premier League.

Madrid are looking to defend their crown and stretch their record Champions League haul to 15 trophy wins.