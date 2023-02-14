Armani Beauty Hosts Its First Fragrance Exhibition in Shanghai

SHANGHAI — Armani beauty has unveiled “L’Exposition,” an exhibition celebrating its Armani Privé Haute Couture Fragrance collection at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, a downtown city landmark.

Five collections within the Armani Privé fragrance range, including Les Eaux, La Collection, Les Terres Précieuses, Les Mille et Une Nuits and Les Éditions Couture, were displayed in dedicated spaces that convey each scent’s olfactory experience.

For the first exhibition focused on the Armani Privé Haute Couture Fragrance, which counts 29 scents, the L’Oréal -licensed beauty brand worked with the Giorgio Armani fashion house, which flew in eight couture looks from Milan. Those are placed alongside the brand’s iconic blown-glass square bottles, aimed at showing how the couture creations directly inspired the elixirs.

The exhibition, where visitors can experience the olfactory world of Giorgio Armani, is open to the public free of charge through Feb. 26. Guests can also purchase a bottle from the collection at the “Olfactory Discovery Room” located within the exhibition.

Faces of the brand, including Jackson Wang , Jackson Yee , Elaine Zhong, Tong Yao, Chinese actress Jenny Zhang and director Maizi celebrated the exhibition’s opening on Feb. 10 in full-on couture attires.

Led by livestreaming king Austin Li , a guided tour of the show was broadcasted on Armani Beauty ’s Tmall official store, which received more than 842,000 views.

Austin Li

The star-studded opening night helped the brand score more than 1.7 billion impressions and seven trending topic placements on Weibo, according to the company.

The immersive exhibition is split into five sections based on the respective lines within the Armani Privé Haute Couture Fragrance universe.

As guests ascend upon a flight of the grand stairway, they enter The Catwalk, which features four Armani Privé scents that match four couture creations.

A red gown from the Armani Privé couture collection is placed alongside an oversize fragrance bottle bearing the same name.

The next room, Les Eaux, presents nature-inspired scents within a romantic garden made up of plants and flowers sculpted from scented paper.

This section features one of the brand’s bestsellers, Thé Yulong, the black-and-green tea-scented fragrance favored by brand ambassador Wang. On Tmall, the Wang-endorsed scent sold more than 1,000 bottles in the past month.

Next up is Les Mille et Une Nuits, a mystical desert scene that interprets opulent scents derived from Middle Eastern olfactory ingredients.

It is followed by Les Terres Précieuses, exploring scents inspired by precious stones; La Collection, the original collection that interprets amber, incense and leather, and finally Les Editions Couture, a line directly inspired by a couture collection, sold in limited editions.

The sartorial-driven exhibition plans to travel to other countries after Shanghai wraps up to “accompany the great expansion the Armani Privé Haute Couture fragrances are experiencing now,” according to the company.

Originally launched in 2004, the Armani Privé Haute Couture Fragrance has grown to become one of the top 10 bestsellers in the Chinese fragrance market, according to the brand.

Globally, the fragrance collection comes in at number five within the niche fragrances category, according to industry source estimates.