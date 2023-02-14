Nicola Bulley – latest: Two arrested over messages as caravan park hits out at vigilantes

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious messages over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

Lancashire Police said it received reports over the weekend of messages being sent to Wyre Council members.

It comes as staff at the caravan park near to where Ms Bulley vanished hit out at vigilantes for allegedly harassing locals and “filming through the windows” of villagers’ homes.

Officers were spotted on Monday at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, which lies along the same riverside path in St Michael’s on Wyre where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog on 27 January.

And former detective chief inspector Simon Harding has urged Lancashire Police to change the way it speaks to the public, to “reassure other people and stop people going to that scene and taking things into their own hands.”

The hunt for Ms Bulley is now in its third week, with police no closer to finding the missing mother-of-two and searches along the river she was walking along proving fruitless.