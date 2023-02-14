Mundy, Bruce lead Lady Panthers to victory in playoff opener

Liberty Hill's Evie Bruce (5) scored 12 points in the Lady Panthers' 59-33 opening-round Class 5A state playoff victory over Boerne Champion on Monday night. Alex Rubio

Following Liberty Hill's opening-round Class 5A state playoff contest with Boerne Champion on Monday night at Dripping Springs High School, the Lady Panthers gathered on the court and serenaded head coach Chris Lange with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

However, they had already given their coach the best possible present with a 59-33 victory over the Chargers, as Gabby Mundy scored a game-high 23 points to go with 12 points and 13 rebounds from Evie Bruce in punching the Purple-and-Gold's ticket to the second round.