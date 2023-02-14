Authorities ask for public’s help to locate autistic 26-year-old man
By City News Service Inc.,
9 days ago
Detectives sought the public’s help Monday to find a 26-year-old man diagnosed with autism who requires medical attention.
Ashley Michael Ozar was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Bedford Avenue in the city of Los Angeles. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts, sheriff’s officials said.
Ozar is Black, 5-feet, 7-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
