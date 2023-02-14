Moli Haak ties career-high with 22 points; Deerfield girls basketball wins Trailways-South Conference title on senior night

The senior class of the Deerfield girls basketball team is a special group for head coach Don Schindler.

The senior class got to celebrate its third Trailways-South Conference title in four years with a 68-41 win against Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose (ALSA) on Monday, Feb. 13 at Deerfield High School on senior night.

“It’s a treat for this group of seniors, they’ve put in a lot of hard work,” said Schindler. “It’s been a group of girls that have been very successful in basketball. It was nice to send them out with a nice home victory and get an opportunity to celebrate with the fans.”

With Johnson Creek’s loss to ALSA on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Demons had already clinched the title going into the game. That didn’t get in the way of Deerfield as 10 different Demons scored in the win.

Senior Moli Haak celebrated senior night by tying a career-high with 22 points scored. Haak, who scored 14 points in the first half, found the weak spots in the ALSA zone defense, getting open looks at the rim.

“Moli did a really good job of finishing tonight,” said Schindler. “The girls did a really good job of concentrating, (ALSA) really pressured out on the wings to try and get us to turn the ball over and Rowan Lasack and Grace Brattlie did a great job of post-entry passes and giving Moli easy looks.”

Also leading the charge on senior night was senior Steffi Siewert, who reached double figures with 12 points scored. Siewert scored eight points in the second half.

Freshman Rowan Lasack scored nine points, freshman Emme Drobac added eight and seniors Jayden Winger and Grace Brattlie each recorded four points. Senior Kylee Fankhauser (3), junior Kylee Lonigro (3), senior Julia Fischer (2) and sophomore McKenna Michel (1) also contributed for the Demons.

After the win, each player, manager and coach got the opportunity to cut down a piece of the net.

Deerfield (18-3 overall, 9-0 conference) drew the third seed in the Division 4 Sectional and will face the winner of Parkview/Darlington in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Deerfield High School.