Bernard Benjamin Spiegel (1941-2023)

Bernard Benjamin Spiegel, a longtime University of Toledo speech and language pathology associate professor, died Wednesday at his Toledo home. He was 81.

He died of pancreatic cancer, his wife of 42 years Susan Spiegel said.

Mr. Spiegel retired from the University of Toledo about 2010 as an associate professor after about 25 years. He practiced and taught speech and language science.

In retirement, he continued teaching for a couple of semesters until retiring permanently.

“He was a genuine friend and a devoted colleague, with a gentle nature,” said Lori Pakulski, a UT professor of speech and language pathology. “He was very principled in the way he devoted himself to improving the wellbeing of people with communication disorders.”

Mr. Spiegel specialized in augmentative and alternative communication, using computer technology and other devices to help people who couldn’t use their voice to speak.

Mr. Spiegel also supervised students at the Speech and Hearing Clinic at UT for many years and was a faculty adviser for 15 master theses.

Additionally, in the late 1980s, he trained Lucas County Board of Mental Retardation staff in communications alternatives designed to help the board’s school age population to communicate better through nonverbal means such as signing.

Before he was hired at UT in 1984, Mr. Spiegel taught speech and language science at Illinois State University, where he was hired in 1978.

In retirement, he had also served for a time on the board of directors for Community Residential Services in Toledo.

“His work was important to him because he wanted to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” Ms. Spiegel said. “Personally, he was generous, loving, and had a great sense of humor.”

Ms. Spiegel said he was very proud of having worked for many years creating residential services for persons with developmental delays and serving.

Over the years, he received many awards from Monroe County for the development of community-based training for cognitively impaired children and for development of parent training to facilitate language acquisition.

Born Dec. 15, 1941, in Cleveland, he graduated in 1960 from Cleveland Heights and then in 1964 received a bachelor's degree in speech pathology from Ohio University and later, in 1965 received a master's degree in speech and hearing science from Syracuse University.

Mr. Spiegel then returned to Ohio State University, where he received a doctorate in speech and hearing science in 1975.

About the time he received his doctorate, he was hired by the Monroe Michigan Independent School District and taught there for a time before joining the faculty at Illinois State University.

In 1965 he married Nancy Lahmers. They later divorced, and in 1980 he married Susan Cass Melby.

In his free time, Mr. Spiegel enjoyed volunteering as an actor at the Village Players in Toledo, where he had performed in such plays as Inherit the Wind, Six Degrees of Separation, and The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail .

Along with his wife Susan, surviving is his son, Aaron Spiegel; his stepson, Aaron Melby, and stepdaughter, Alison Reed.

Mr. Spiegel was a member of First Unitarian Church of Toledo, where he had served on the church’s board trustees, played drums, and sang.

He also was a past co-chairman of the Ohio-Meadville Unitarian Universalist Summer Institute.

A celebration of life ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are by American Cremation Events.

The family suggests tributes to the MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio or the church.