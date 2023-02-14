Editorial: The higher the better

Gov. Mike DeWine is taking on the old adage that “you can’t fix stupid.” All Ohioans will benefit if state legislators approve Mr. DeWine’s proposed reforms to the new sports-betting law and fix the foolish mistake they made when the law was enacted.

Governor DeWine’s proposed budget calls for doubling the tax on sports books to 20 percent of net revenue. The average state tax on sports betting is 19 percent and Ohio is a sports-crazed jurisdiction that gambling interests ardently pursued. There was no need for lawmakers to set the tax rate so low to encourage interest in the Ohio market.

Read more Blade editorials

Sports betting only works as a business if the gamblers lose. There is no chance legalization of sports betting will add wealth to the Ohio economy. The state is delivering suckers to gambling interests, who will spread some money in advertising and create another revenue stream for Ohio sports franchises, but the entire edifice would collapse if bettors actually beat the odds and consistently win.

The dollars Ohioans divert to sports betting is money currently being spent somewhere more productive in the state economy. While sports betting makes no economic sense, the political appeal was irresistible in Ohio.

Ohio is surrounded by legalized sports betting. Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia all beat Ohio into the market, and the avid fans that follow football far more closely than state politics wanted the same option here.

Ohio lawmakers matched West Virginia’s 10 percent tax rate and were a little higher than Michigan at 8.4 percent or Indiana at 9.5 percent. Pennsylvania’s tax rate of 36 percent is more in line with the proper way to tax an industry built upon a parasitic business model. New York is even better at 51 percent. California, Texas, and Florida are best of all in keeping gambling illegal. Ohio anticipates just $34 million in new revenue from sports betting — pocket change — in the $203 billion state budget now being written. Even if Mr. DeWine gets lawmakers to double the tax and the handle is much more than state estimates, sports betting will create more problems than it solves for Ohio.

Our support for high taxes on sports betting is to discourage growth. Ohio is only incrementally better than Michigan’s excrementally bad sports-betting tax policy. The $500,000 budgeted for problem gambling treatment should be increased by at least 10 times. Yale Medicine research indicates adolescents gamble at a much higher rate than the general population and 2 to 7 percent develop a gambling disorder.

The cost of problem gambling is sure to be much higher than Ohio expects so lawmakers should support the need for more of the betting revenue.