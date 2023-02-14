Editorial: Maintain 180th watch

A series of shootdowns of mysterious flying objects above North America — including above Lake Huron — is bringing home the threat of a war that could take place in our own skies.

It’s also reinforcing the need for the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard based at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to have a mission protecting American air space.

As of 2017, the 180th had a mission under NORAD, the North American Air Defense Command. That mission required the 180th to train seven days a week, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The squadron flies F-16 fighter jets.

The NORAD mission was cited as justification in the National Defense Authorization Act for 2018 for $15 million to construct upgraded fighter aircraft hangars.

The 180th still trains around the clock but defers to NORAD whether it has a NORAD mission.

On Sunday, an F-16 fighter jet from a Wisconsin Air National Guard unit shot down an object over Lake Huron on the U.S. side of the border with Canada. It was the fourth incident over North American airspace in the past eight days.

Objects were shot down on Saturday, over northern Canada, and on Friday, over Alaska. Those three incidents came just days after the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off South Carolina’s coast.

It is believed to be the first time NORAD or the United States Northern Command has downed an airborne object within United States or American airspace.

The object that was shot out of the sky apparently now sits on the bottom of Lake Huron, though the Coast Guard is working to recover it.

If it is a Chinese device, it will add to concern that China is routinely violating our air space with objects small enough to evade detection — at least until the last two weeks — but big enough to carry spy equipment or a weapon.

There is a huge altitude difference between these objects and satellites. The large Chinese balloon was a little over 10 miles above Earth, while the subsequent objects over the United States and Canada were between 3 and 8 miles high, which makes them a threat to aviation.

Satellites orbit hundreds or thousands of miles above the Earth. The International Space Station flies at about 245 miles above sea level. For all practical purposes, these threats are at the Air Force level, not Space Force. The United States must improve its ability to identify and destroy, if necessary, craft that are flying within the lower atmosphere.

The necessity of the Air National Guard’s training and facilities to be able to respond immediately to a threat is made clear by the incidents that have transpired in the last two weeks.