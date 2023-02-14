Daily log: 2/14

Births
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Clerra Tolbert, Toledo, girl, Feb. 9.
Laura and Zachary Klein, Deshler, Ohio, boy, Feb. 10.
Mackenzee Grove, Toledo, boy, Feb. 10.
Saussa Orra and Jihad Shaheen, Toledo, boy, Feb. 10.
Micaela and Todd Gage, Delta, Ohio, girl, Feb. 10.
Erin McDougle, Genoa, Ohio, girl, Feb. 11.
Emily and Nathan Bunch, Tole- do, boy, Feb. 11.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Ashley Noon, Toledo, girl, Feb. 13.
Crime reports
Felonious assaults
Tyree Pledger, shot in 3600 block of Hill.
Larry Moore, assaulted in 2700 block of Chestnut.
Thefts
Craig Wyatt, firearm from 100 block of Whiting.
Henry Warren, wallet with contents from 1100 block of Brookley.
Comments / 0