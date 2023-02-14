Open in App
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Daily log: 2/14

By The Blade,

9 days ago

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Clerra Tolbert, Toledo, girl, Feb. 9.

Laura and Zachary Klein, Deshler, Ohio, boy, Feb. 10.

Mackenzee Grove, Toledo, boy, Feb. 10.

Saussa Orra and Jihad Shaheen, Toledo, boy, Feb. 10.

Micaela and Todd Gage, Delta, Ohio, girl, Feb. 10.

Erin McDougle, Genoa, Ohio, girl, Feb. 11.

Emily and Nathan Bunch, Tole- do, boy, Feb. 11.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Ashley Noon, Toledo, girl, Feb. 13.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Tyree Pledger, shot in 3600 block of Hill.

Larry Moore, assaulted in 2700 block of Chestnut.

Thefts

Craig Wyatt, firearm from 100 block of Whiting.

Henry Warren, wallet with contents from 1100 block of Brookley.

