Two transported to hospitals

Two people were taken off ships transiting the Florida Keys during weekend and taken to Miami hospitals for emergency medical treatment.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter transported a 27-year-old man from a tanker ship roughly 50 miles southwest of Key West on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to the Coast Guard. The aircrew transported the patient, who was reportedly suffering from severe chest pain to Lower Keys Medical Center.

On Friday, Feb. 10, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew transported a 70-year-old man from a cruise ship, 16 miles east of Islamorada. The aircrew took the patient, who was reportedly suffering from stroke-like symptoms, to Jackson Memorial Hospital.