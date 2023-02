wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Pedro Pascal gets real about the worst part of playing ‘The Mandalorian’ as the Brie Larson army targets ‘The Flash’ By Christian Bone, 9 days ago

By Christian Bone, 9 days ago

This past weekend was a packed one for genre fans, what with the latest episode of HBO’s The Last of Us premiering and new trailers ...