Video: Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving Won’t Stop Passing Each Other The Ball In Hilarious Final Possession

The Dallas Mavericks blew a chance to win the game after Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic couldn't decide who'll take the final shot.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are going to have to learn to play together even though they are two of the most skilled players in the NBA. The Mavericks are 0-2 in the games Doncic and Irving have played together, losing their second game tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavericks were down by over 20 points towards the end of the third quarter and looked defeated. They were given a boost by Irving having a 26-point performance in the fourth quarter to cut the Wolves' lead to just 3 points. Despite their incredible fourth-quarter performance, the Mavs couldn't finish it off.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The final play saw both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving deferring to each other, passing the ball back and forth repeatedly with under 15 seconds left. This led to Irving turning the ball over and the Mavs losing the game 124-121 at home.

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels played terrific defense on Luka and Kyrie in that final possession. However, neither player was sure who should take the shot and it led to the Mavs not being able to finish the game off.

Can The Dallas Mavericks Succeed With This Duo?

The two losses the Mavs have faced with both players on the court have been in OT to the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a back-to-back and now to the Wolves, where the team erased a massive deficit in just one quarter. There is a lot of promise here but defense is going to be the differentiator.

The ability of this duo to change games on their heads in just a quarter is going to be hard to stop for any team, so outscoring their opponents is their best bet. If they keep letting centers like Rudy Gobert have 100% shooting nights, it's going to be pretty impossible to win by outscoring teams, especially in the playoffs.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.