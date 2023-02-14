Driver dies after being shot inside vehicle in North Philadelphia

A man died after police say he was shot while inside a car in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Venango Street.

Police say officers found the 23-year-old victim slumped over in a Nissan sedan that had just crashed.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the victim was shot two times while in the driver's seat.

Small said the victim tried to drive a half block, but he crashed into a parked vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they are working to get a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.